Updated on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mainly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 83°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mainly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Showers/Storms. Cloudy. Very Muggy. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

More rain will be on the way as we end the month of August across SE Ohio. A few showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible early this morning; then we will see some drier, but mainly cloudy conditions during the middle of the day. Scattered showers and storms will begin to form again by the mid to late afternoon. Heavy rain and some gusty winds will be possible with the afternoon rain. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s early in the afternoon, along with muggy conditions throughout the day.

Scattered showers and a few storms will linger into the first half of the overnight. Rain chances will begin to lessen after midnight. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the night, along with warm and muggy conditions continuing. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70 tonight.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will begin to move into the region late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Heavy and steady rain will be likely as the moisture from Ida moves in. This will cause Flooding concerns across the region, especially Flash Flooding. Potential rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches to the north of I-70, to as much as 3 to 5 inches south of I-70. This will certainly change some, as the exact track of the remnants of Ida will determine where the heaviest rain will fall.

We will finally see some drier, sunnier and more refreshing air move into the region as we round out the work week. Highs will top off in the upper 70s to near 80 on Thursday and Friday.

A few shower and storm chances will return to the region this weekend, along with more warmth. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com