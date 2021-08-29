Tsustugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

Sports
Associated Press30

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsustugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right.

Five of Tsustugo’s nine hits with the Pirates have been home runs. Reyes (5-7) has allowed at least one run in four of his last six appearances.

Chris Stratton (5-0) got the win, striking out the side in the top half of the inning. Pittsburgh earned a split of the four-game series, bouncing back from a 13-0 loss Saturday.

