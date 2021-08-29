7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol602702

Updated on Sunday, August 29th 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers expected and storms possible. High of 84°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and storms possible. High of 76°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers likely. Remnants of Hurricane Ida could impact the area. High of 75°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 77°.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 78°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 82°.

DISCUSSION:

Humid and muggy conditions will persist. We will see pop-up shower and storm activity periodically until a frontal system moves through Monday into Tuesday brining in cooler drier air.

The caveat is on Tuesday into Wednesday we can also see the remnants of Hurricane Ida bring heavy constant rain to the area, but areas impacts are uncertain but looking most likely southeaster Ohio close to West Virginia border has the best chance to see those rains.

Mid-week and on, warm, dry, and sunny conditions will prevail. 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

