Updated on Sunday, August 29th 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers expected and storms possible. High of 84°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and storms possible. High of 76°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers likely. Remnants of Hurricane Ida could impact the area. High of 75°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 77°.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 78°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 82°.

DISCUSSION:

Humid and muggy conditions will persist. We will see pop-up shower and storm activity periodically until a frontal system moves through Monday into Tuesday brining in cooler drier air.

The caveat is on Tuesday into Wednesday we can also see the remnants of Hurricane Ida bring heavy constant rain to the area, but areas impacts are uncertain but looking most likely southeaster Ohio close to West Virginia border has the best chance to see those rains.

Mid-week and on, warm, dry, and sunny conditions will prevail.

