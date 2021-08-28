Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 47, Toronto 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 16, St. Henry 12

Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0

Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22

Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21

Cin. Purcell Marian 16, Cin. College Prep. 14

Cle. Benedictine 24, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14

Cle. VASJ 34, Parma Hts. Holy Name 16

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Beaver Eastern 8

Day. Oakwood 20, Day. Northridge 16

DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18

Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3

Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cols. KIPP 6

Galloway Westland 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Youngs. Valley Christian 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, New Paris National Trail 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Delphos St. John’s 13

Minster 27, Cols. Crusaders 6

Portsmouth 34, Portsmouth W. 7

Sebring McKinley 29, Ashtabula St. John 8

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Grove City Christian 7

Spring. Greenon 20, Spring. NW 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36, Carrick, Pa. 6

Warren JFK 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42, Bridgeport 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/