Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 47, Toronto 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 16, St. Henry 12
Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0
Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22
Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21
DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18
Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3
Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cols. KIPP 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, New Paris National Trail 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0
