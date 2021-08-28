Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bogan 22, Collins Academy 14
Carlinville 27, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
Chicago (Goode) 52, Chicago Vocational 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 38, Chicago Roosevelt 0
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0
Chicago Sullivan def. Juarez, forfeit
Glenbard West 50, Grandville, Mich. 26
Hope Academy 42, Harvey Thornton 0
Kelly 44, Gage Park 0
Loyola 42, Marquette University, Wis. 14
Waukegan 25, North Chicago 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: