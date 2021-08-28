Saturday’s Scores

Sports
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bogan 22, Collins Academy 14

Carlinville 27, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

Chicago (Goode) 52, Chicago Vocational 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 38, Chicago Roosevelt 0

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0

Chicago Sullivan def. Juarez, forfeit

Glenbard West 50, Grandville, Mich. 26

Hope Academy 42, Harvey Thornton 0

Kelly 44, Gage Park 0

Loyola 42, Marquette University, Wis. 14

Waukegan 25, North Chicago 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

