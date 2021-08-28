Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 39, Allentown Dieruff 7
Bartram 50, High School of the Future 0
Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0
Blue Mountain 30, Jim Thorpe 20
Boyertown 35, Upper Perkiomen 12
Canton 48, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Cedar Crest 38, Lebanon 0
Central York 35, Exeter 28
Chester 34, West Philadelphia 6
Cocalico 36, Conrad Weiser 21
Ephrata 41, Muhlenberg 20
Hamburg 47, York County Tech 20
Lakeland 41, Lake-Lehman 12
Manheim Central 35, Cumberland Valley 7
Manheim Township 24, Central Dauphin East 21
Mercer 45, Kennedy Catholic 16
New Brighton 27, Western Beaver 20
Pallotti, Md. 33, Brashear 7
Scranton Holy Cross 34, Holy Redeemer 28
Shamokin 6, Lewisburg 3
Smethport 49, Sheffield 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Scranton 13
Wilson 47, Pen Argyl 14
Windber 28, Conemaugh Valley 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/