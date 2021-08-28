Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 39, Allentown Dieruff 7

Bartram 50, High School of the Future 0

Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0

Blue Mountain 30, Jim Thorpe 20

Boyertown 35, Upper Perkiomen 12

Canton 48, North Penn-Mansfield 7

Cedar Crest 38, Lebanon 0

Central York 35, Exeter 28

Chester 34, West Philadelphia 6

Cocalico 36, Conrad Weiser 21

Ephrata 41, Muhlenberg 20

Hamburg 47, York County Tech 20

Lakeland 41, Lake-Lehman 12

Manheim Central 35, Cumberland Valley 7

Manheim Township 24, Central Dauphin East 21

Mercer 45, Kennedy Catholic 16

New Brighton 27, Western Beaver 20

Pallotti, Md. 33, Brashear 7

Scranton Holy Cross 34, Holy Redeemer 28

Shamokin 6, Lewisburg 3

Smethport 49, Sheffield 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Scranton 13

Wilson 47, Pen Argyl 14

Windber 28, Conemaugh Valley 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/