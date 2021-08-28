Rolling Plains Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary This Weekend

Local News
Gunnar Consol42

SOUTH ZANESVILLE,  Ohio- This weekend the Rolling Plains Church is celebrating 150 years of operation. The original church located just down the road was commemorated in 1871. The current church building has been in use since 1963.

The 150th celebration is appropriately suited to a time where community is as important as ever. The pastor of Rolling Plains Church is happy to have everyone together from church members past and present.

“Well I think everybody would agree we need each other, now more than ever we need each other. This is an opportunity for us to unify together, to come together, to celebrate all the people that have come before, all the pastors, all the parishioners that have made the legacy of this church possible for 150 years,” John Alice, pastor of Rolling Plains church stated.

To commemorate this momentous occasion for the church; food, fun, family, and music are in store. 

“So tonight we’re doing the cookout, we’ve got one of our blue grass bands from our members singing for us. We’ve got Tom’s Ice Cream, Ice Cream Bowl ice cream coming. We’re going to hear from some of our former pastors tonight and we’re just going to celebrate with some cake and just a lot of festivities,” Alice said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Rolling Plains Church you can find them on their website or Facebook page. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

EMT’s from 1697 to 1994 come together for Reunion

Natalie Comer

Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scores

Nichole Hannahs

Mayor Don Mason and U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan Meet to Discuss Cleanup Plans for Former Lear Property

Gunnar Consol