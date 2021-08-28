Rolling Plains Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary This Weekend

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This weekend the Rolling Plains Church is celebrating 150 years of operation. The original church located just down the road was commemorated in 1871. The current church building has been in use since 1963.

The 150th celebration is appropriately suited to a time where community is as important as ever. The pastor of Rolling Plains Church is happy to have everyone together from church members past and present.

“Well I think everybody would agree we need each other, now more than ever we need each other. This is an opportunity for us to unify together, to come together, to celebrate all the people that have come before, all the pastors, all the parishioners that have made the legacy of this church possible for 150 years,” John Alice, pastor of Rolling Plains church stated.

To commemorate this momentous occasion for the church; food, fun, family, and music are in store.

“So tonight we’re doing the cookout, we’ve got one of our blue grass bands from our members singing for us. We’ve got Tom’s Ice Cream, Ice Cream Bowl ice cream coming. We’re going to hear from some of our former pastors tonight and we’re just going to celebrate with some cake and just a lot of festivities,” Alice said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Rolling Plains Church you can find them on their website or Facebook page.