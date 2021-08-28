Local High School Boys Soccer Scores

Local Sports
Natalie Comer69

Boys high school soccer scores for Saturday:

Zanesville High School defeated John Glenn 3-2.

Evan Dinan had two goals and Riley Needles had one. Lucas Watson had all three assists, running his season total to 11 after just three games. Samuel Lightle made six saves in goal. This was the Muskies first loss of the season.

Rosecran shutout Heath 2-0.

Maysville High School lost to Harrison Central 7-1.

West Muskingum lost East Liverpool 2-1.

Luke Pattison had the lone goal for the Tornadoes and Silas Bailey had the assist.

Tri Valley lost to West Holmes 5-4.

Fairfield Union shutout New Lexington 11-0.

Granville defeated Bloom Carroll 4-2.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Local High School Girls Soccer Scores

Natalie Comer

High Scores 8.28.21

Nichole Hannahs

Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scores

Nichole Hannahs