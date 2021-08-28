Local High School Boys Soccer Scores

Boys high school soccer scores for Saturday:
Zanesville High School defeated John Glenn 3-2.
Evan Dinan had two goals and Riley Needles had one. Lucas Watson had all three assists, running his season total to 11 after just three games. Samuel Lightle made six saves in goal. This was the Muskies first loss of the season.
Rosecran shutout Heath 2-0.
Maysville High School lost to Harrison Central 7-1.
West Muskingum lost East Liverpool 2-1.
Luke Pattison had the lone goal for the Tornadoes and Silas Bailey had the assist.
Tri Valley lost to West Holmes 5-4.
Fairfield Union shutout New Lexington 11-0.
Granville defeated Bloom Carroll 4-2.
Please follow and like us: