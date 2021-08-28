High Scores 8.28.21

VOLLEYBALL:

GRANVILLE: 0 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: 3

The Blue Aces fell in three straights sets 13-25, 15-25, 21-25. Paige Hamilton had 6 kills and 4 digs for Granville. Kaylin Fuhrman had 12 digs, while Sophia Fraley put up three blocks. Gracie Mack had 12 assists.

ROSECRANS: 0 STEUBENVILLE CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 3

NEW LEXINGTON: 0 WESTFALL: 3

The Panthers fell in 3 sets 18-25, 19-25, 18-25.

Maysville dropped two in a tri-match. The Panthers fell to New Philadelphia 17-25 and 7-25. Emma McPeck had 14 digs in the loss. Against Licking Valley, Maysville was defeated in three sets 23-25, 25-20, 24-26. Hannah Fulkerson had 3 digs and 3 kills. Jayda McGarvey had 1 ace, 2 digs and 9 kills and Emma McPeck had 19 digs and 1 kills. Rachel Jarvis added 9 digs and 7 kills.

WEST MUSKINGUM fell to Northridge 25-18 in the first set and 25-18 in the second set to win the Tornado Invitational. The Lady Tornadoes are 5-2 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 0 NEWARK: 7

CROSS COUNTRY:

The Sheridan General girls cross country finished 11th in the Pickerington XC Classic Panther Race, but were the top non-D1 team. Addi Smith finished in 39th with a time of 21:45. Gracie Householder picked up the 41st spot at 21:49. Katelyn Heath finished in 46 with a time of 22:57. In 53rd place was Nora Covey with a time of 22:12 and Addie Boyd finished in 54th place with a time of 22:12. There were 295 runner in the race.

The John Glenn girls finished 14th in the Panther race.

The Sheridan boy’s cross country finished 12th and John Glenn 14th. John Glenn’s Chris Tooms was 5th in the Panther division with a time of 16:20.3. His teammate Braylon Buchanan finished 71st with a time of 18:10.6. Sheridan’s Tate Ruthers was 19th with a time of 16.51.7 and John Skinner for the Generals finished in 46.

In the Claymont Early Bird Large Schools Girls Division Tri-Valley finished 6th. River View and Philo finished 5 and 6. Tri-Valley was led by Taylor Crozier, who finished 16th with a time of 22:44:55. Teammate Peyton Moore finished 35th with a time of 24:33:52. River View’s Shyanne Rahn finished 31st with a time of 24:22:10 and Philo’s Emily Keylor was 45th with 25:38:78.

Buckeye Trail finished in second in the Claymont small school division. Ridgewood finished 7th. Runner Kathryn Williams from the Warriors was second overall with a time of 21:02:13. Teammate Riley Ward was 21st with a time of 24:06:74. Alana Shroyer of Ridgewood finished with a time of 23:07:29 for 14th place.

In the boy’s Claymont Early Bird Big School. River View finished 5th as a team. Cambridge and Meadowbrook finished 11 and 12th. River View’s Javin Robinson finished 5th overall with 17:13:16 and Sam Adams was 9th with a time of 17:13:76.

ELIZABETH BROUGHTON INVITATIONAL AT MARIETTA

Caldwell finished third in the event. Morgan finished seventh and Crooksville 9th. Caldwell’s Brynn Block finished the race 3rd overall with a time of 20:37.1. Sage Speck also of Caldwell finished sixth with a time of 21:10.3. Morgan’s Emily Pinkerton finished 16th with a time of 22:25.1. Angie Wood was 57th for Crooksville with a time of 26.50.9.

In the men’s race Caldwell finished seventh. Shenandoah was 10th and Morgan 12th. Two Caldwell runners finished 16th and 17th Blake Miller and Noah Scheich. Cody Young of Morgan was 29th for a time of 20:01.6. Jarrett Wentworth of Shenandoah was 38th.

BOY’S SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 3 JOHN GLENN: 2

Zanesville’s Evan Dinan netted two goals in the win and Riley Needle added a goal of his own to give the Blue Devils the victory. Sam Lightle made 6 saves. John Glenn’s Asa Kridelbaugh and Will Nicolozakas scored for the Muskies.

Zanesville is undefeated this season at 3-0 and John Glenn is 2-1.

NEW LEXINGTON: 0 FAIRFIELD UNION: 11

WEST MUSKINGUM: 1 EAST LIVERPOOL: 2

TRI-VALLEY: 4 WEST HOLMES: 5

HARRISON CENTRAL: 0 MAYSVILLE: 4