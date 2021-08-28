PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 19, Cheltenham 7

Abington Heights 16, Tunkhannock 0

Academy Park 42, Pennsbury 0

Albert Gallatin 40, Yough 0

Altoona 20, Hollidaysburg 3

Annville-Cleona 28, Schuylkill Valley 7

Archbishop Wood 37, Neshaminy 0

Armstrong 48, Freeport 14

Athens 44, Hanover Area 6

Avonworth 49, Summit Academy 14

Bangor 35, Palisades 0

Beaver Area 33, Quaker Valley 0

Bedford 48, Central Cambria 0

Bellwood-Antis 33, Tyrone 13

Belmont Charter 26, Lower Moreland 12

Bensalem 28, Norristown 20

Berks Catholic 46, Executive Charter 12

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Meyersdale 0

Bethlehem Freedom 54, Allentown Allen 12

Bethlehem Liberty 24, East Stroudsburg South 16

Big Spring 34, West Perry 18

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 6

Bishop Shanahan 21, Archbishop Ryan 3

Blackhawk 31, Beaver Falls 20

Boiling Springs 69, Littlestown 8

Bonner-Prendergast 18, Upper Darby 6

Bristol 57, Vaux Big Picture 14

Brockway 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 20

Brookville 36, Bradford 6

California 28, Uniontown 7

Cambria Heights 23, Homer-Center 14

Cameron County 28, Coudersport 27

Cameron, W.Va. 26, West Greene 20

Camp Hill 20, Fairfield 14

Camp Hill Trinity 35, Delone 14

Canon-McMillan 48, Trinity 0

Carlisle 27, Mechanicsburg 14

Carmichaels 54, Waynesburg Central 33

Cedar Cliff 56, Red Lion 35

Central Bucks South 35, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 27

Central Columbia 21, Midd-West 7

Central Martinsburg 41, Chestnut Ridge 28

Central Mountain 12, Shikellamy 0

Central Valley 62, Knoch 0

Chambersburg 16, Greencastle Antrim 14

Chartiers Valley 21, West Mifflin 14

Chartiers-Houston 27, Fort Cherry 6

Chichester 15, Harry S. Truman 9

Clearfield 27, Dubois 7

Coatesville 35, Central Bucks West 14

Cochranton 22, Union City 0

Columbia 46, Eastern York 25

Conestoga 17, Owen J Roberts 14

Curwensville 7, Everett 6

Danville 42, Mifflinburg 7

Dover 29, West York 28

Downingtown East 14, Pennridge 7

East Allegheny 40, Jeannette 0

East Pennsboro 42, York Suburban 21

Easton 76, Pocono Mountain East 6

Eisenhower 14, Saegertown 0

Elizabeth Forward 12, Ringgold 0

Elizabethtown 14, Donegal 7

Elk County Catholic 12, Bucktail 0

Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Erie 6

Erie McDowell 35, Mentor Lake Cath., Ohio 33

Fairview 37, Cambridge Springs 0

Farrell 58, Greenville 0

Father Judge 21, Lansdale Catholic 7

Forest Hills 41, Bishop McCort 18

Franklin Regional 41, Plum 12

Garnet Valley 41, Downingtown West 7

Gateway 26, Delaware Valley 10

General McLane 33, Oil City 12

Gettysburg 34, Northeastern 13

Glendale 51, Claysburg-Kimmel 13

Great Valley 29, William Tennent 7

Greater Latrobe 61, Derry 0

Grove City 50, Meadville 48

Hampton 41, Valley 0

Haverford 49, Philadelphia Central 0

Hempfield 28, Dallastown Area 21

Hempfield Area 29, Greensburg Salem 14

Highlands 27, University Prep 0

Imhotep Charter 12, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 6

Juniata 6, Line Mountain 3

Juniata Valley 20, Tussey Mountain 0

Kane Area 21, Moniteau 6

Karns City 35, Girard 17

Kennett 44, Susquehanna Township 6

Keystone 14, Redbank Valley 8

Keystone Oaks 31, Brentwood 0

Kiski Area 21, Butler 7

Kutztown 27, Shenandoah Valley 14

La Salle 21, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 0

Lackawanna Trail 28, Carbondale 0

Lakeview 41, Titusville 7

Laurel 56, North East 6

Laurel Highlands 44, Connellsville 14

Leechburg 69, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Ligonier Valley 20, Indiana 14

Loyalsock 34, Bloomsburg 14

Mapletown 42, Avella 8

Maplewood 35, Iroquois 7

Marion Center 27, Blacklick Valley 6

Marple Newtown 14, Collingswood, N.J. 8

McKeesport 48, Baldwin 7

Milton 39, Pottsville Nativity 28

Montgomery 20, Hughesville 7

Moon 38, Seneca Valley 21

Mount Lebanon 28, Bethel Park 0

Mount Pleasant 40, Burrell 7

Mount Union 32, Huntingdon 8

Nazareth Area 57, East Stroudsburg North 0

Neumann-Goretti 22, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 18

New Oxford 7, Bermudian Springs 0

Newport 48, Halifax 7

North Allegheny 47, Allderdice 14

North Hills 21, Mars 0

North Penn 42, Souderton 27

North Pocono 37, Pittston Area 0

North Schuylkill 33, Mount Carmel 14

North Star 31, Moshannon Valley 7

Northampton 17, Bethlehem Catholic 14

Northern Lehigh 40, Muncy 21

Northern York 42, Red Land 28

Northgate 22, Carlynton 6

Northwestern 35, Seneca 6

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Tamaqua 13

Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Saucon Valley 20

Octorara 18, Kennard-Dale 16

Old Forge 40, Mid Valley 29

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Apollo-Ridge 22

Palmerton 46, Lehighton 13

Penn Cambria 27, Westmont Hilltop 14

Penn Manor 16, Conestoga Valley 12

Penn-Trafford 35, Norwin 14

Perkiomen Valley 37, Springfield Delco 15

Peters Township 37, Fox Chapel 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 62, Hopewell 0

Pope John Paul II 43, Archbishop Carroll 14

Portage Area 42, Conemaugh Township 35

Pottsville 12, Selinsgrove 0

Punxsutawney 38, Clarion Area 7

Purchase Line 20, Northern Cambria 14

Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 7

Richland 54, Penns Valley 14

Ridgway 24, St. Marys 7

Ridley 34, Central Bucks East 29

River Valley 49, United 8

Riverside 21, Susquehanna 20

Sayre Area 46, Towanda 9

Scranton Prep 49, Nanticoke Area 9

Shady Side Academy 38, Riverview 12

Shaler 30, New Castle 13

Sharpsville 7, Loudonville, Ohio 6

Shippensburg 7, Hershey 0

Slippery Rock 38, Clarion Area 7

Somerville, N.J. 25, Olney Charter 0

South Fayette 35, Montour 7

South Side 19, Freedom Area 14

South Western 47, Milton Hershey 12

Southern Columbia 43, Berwick 0

Southmoreland 47, McGuffey 22

Spring Grove 25, Waynesboro 20

Spring-Ford 44, West Chester East 0

Springdale 20, Deer Lakes 12

St. Joseph-Hammonton, N.J. 31, Philadelphia Northeast 18

State College 51, Mifflin County 6

Steelton-Highspire 77, Morrisville 0

Sto-Rox 19, Bishop Sycamore, Ohio 7

Strath Haven 49, Interboro 7

Sun Valley 12, Penncrest 10

Susquehannock 22, Hanover 7

Union Area 41, Mohawk 20

Unionville 35, Avon Grove 7

Upper Dauphin 54, James Buchanan 8

Upper Dublin 43, Wissahickon 0

Upper Moreland 21, Council Rock South 7

Upper St. Clair 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Valley View 34, Dallas 14

Wallenpaupack 41, Honesdale 6

Warren 33, Conneaut Area 0

Washington 42, Monessen 7

West Branch 28, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

West Chester Henderson 27, Fleetwood 14

West Shamokin 50, Penns Manor 8

Western Wayne 20, Dunmore 2

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 36, Ambridge 14

Williams Valley 6, Mahanoy Area 0

Williamsport 33, Crestwood 13

Wilmington 50, Reynolds 0

Wyalusing 64, Montrose 0

Wyoming Area 35, Hazleton Area 7

Wyoming Valley West 50, West Scranton 6

York Catholic 24, Lancaster Catholic 7

Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 50, Hickory 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Allentown Dieruff, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Blue Mountain vs. Jim Thorpe, ppd. to Aug 28th.

ELCO vs. Susquenita, ppd.

Exeter vs. Central York, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Lake-Lehman vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Marian Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd. to Aug 29th.

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Penns Valley, ccd.

Methacton vs. Harriton, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Oxford vs. Radnor, ppd. to Aug 29th.

Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, ppd. to Nov 5th.

Pleasant Valley vs. Parkland, ppd.

Pottsgrove vs. Philadelphia West Catholic, ppd. to Aug 30th.

Salisbury vs. Catasauqua, ppd. to Aug 28th.

South Williamsport vs. Cowanesque Valley, ccd.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Boyertown, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Warrior Run vs. Muncy, ccd.

Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd.

West Lawn Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, ppd. to Aug 28th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/