PREP FOOTBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 42, Crystal Lake South 38
Amboy 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 0
Amundsen 29, Lincoln Park 28
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 32, Monmouth United 12
Argo 38, Joliet Central 14
Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 62, Rock Island Alleman 0
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 42, West Hancock 0
Athens 47, New Berlin 22
Aurora (East) 32, Elgin 14
Aurora (West Aurora) 26, Plainfield South 14
Aurora Central Catholic def. Plano, forfeit
Batavia 27, Phillips 6
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 22, Alton 13
Benton 23, Carterville 6
Bethalto Civic Memorial 48, Alton Marquette 7
Bismarck-Henning 35, Clifton Central 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Pontiac 20
Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Brooks Academy 6
Bolingbrook 52, Minooka 28
Bradley-Bourbonnais 52, Proviso East 0
Breese Central 50, Trenton Wesclin 7
Breese Mater Dei 31, Waterloo 13
Bremen 57, Thornridge 12
Brookfield East, Wis. 17, Wheaton Academy 14
Brother Rice 42, Hillcrest 6
Buffalo Grove 41, Lincoln Way Central 0
Burlington Central 28, Hampshire 25
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 52, West Prairie 6
Byron 35, Stillman Valley 0
Camp Point Central 30, Carrollton 22
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 30, Cahokia 28
Carmi White County 16, Hamilton County 14
Cary-Grove 51, Dundee-Crown 10
Casey-Westfield 16, Olney (Richland County) 7
Catholic Memorial, Wis. 44, Antioch 8
Centralia 35, Salem 28
Champaign Centennial 65, Urbana 0
Chesterton, Ind. 42, Thornton Fractional South 0
Chicago (Carver Military) 34, Tilden 6
Chicago (Clark) 40, Chicago King 20
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 8
Chicago Christian 50, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 8
Chicago Mt. Carmel 16, St. Rita 9
Collinsville 13, Belleville East 6
Conant 35, Lake Park 20
Crossroads Christian Academy 30, Hammond Noll, Ind. 22
Crystal Lake Central 32, Huntley 21
Cumberland 51, Shelbyville 27
Danville 49, Champaign Central 7
De La Salle 40, Chicago Ag Science 0
DeKalb 23, Sycamore 16
DePaul College Prep 49, Payton 0
DeSmet, Mo. 44, Edwardsville 17
Decatur MacArthur 50, Normal University 9
Decatur St. Teresa 42, Effingham 7
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20, Colfax Ridgeview 12
Deerfield 39, Hinsdale South 16
Dixon 35, Oregon 0
Downers North 17, Hoffman Estates 13
Downs Tri-Valley 43, ALAH 0
DuQuoin 18, Chester 7
Dunlap 7, Galesburg 6
Durand/Pecatonica 24, East Dubuque 8
East Alton-Wood River 12, Madison 6
East St. Louis 48, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 44
Elk Grove 36, Maine West 14
Elmwood-Brimfield 22, Illini West (Carthage) 14
Eureka 49, Roxana 20
Evanston Township 26, Kenosha Indian Trail, Wis. 6
Evergreen Park 20, Manteno 0
Fairfield 52, Eldorado 8
Farmington 41, Aledo (Mercer County) 0
Fenwick 35, Morgan Park 12
Flora 25, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6
Forreston 38, Stockton 14
Freeburg 56, Sparta 6
Freeport (Aquin) 52, River Ridge 8
Freeport 28, Belvidere 7
Fulton 14, Galena 13
Geneseo 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 0
Geneva 20, Metea Valley 15
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 26, Winnebago 3
Gilman Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston Area High School 14
Glenbard East 24, Larkin 7
Glenbard North 19, Niles Notre Dame 14
Glenbrook North 26, Taft 14
Glenbrook South 37, Rolling Meadows 22
Grayslake Central 66, Hubbard 38
Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Beardstown 13
Greenville 28, Hillsboro 14
Gurnee Warren 19, Barrington 0
Harrisburg 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6
Havana 22, Lewistown 6
Hersey 28, Lincoln Way West 7
Highland 30, Washington 20
Homewood-Flossmoor 47, Thornton Fractional North 0
Hononegah 32, Machesney Park Harlem 10
Hyde Park 28, Dyett 8
IC Catholic 17, Montini 15
Jerseyville Jersey 49, Granite City 0
Johnston City def. Edwards County, forfeit
Joliet Catholic 55, Simeon 6
Kaneland 27, Andrew 23
Kankakee 27, Shepard 6
Kenwood 27, Chicago (Lane) 9
Kewanee 42, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Kirkwood, Mo. 55, Belleville West 14
LaSalle-Peru 28, Morton 21
Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 9
Lawrenceville 45, Marshall 35
Lemont 47, St. Charles East 6
Lena-Winslow 54, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6
Lincoln 58, Clinton 6
Lincoln-Way East 35, Crete-Monee 20
Lisle 26, Harvard 16
Lockport 41, Joliet West 0
Macon Meridian 16, El Paso-Gridley 7
Maine South 41, Stevenson 10
Marist 49, Curie 0
Marmion 12, Kankakee (McNamara) 7
Maroa-Forsyth 58, Auburn 10
Martinsville 43, Pawnee 28
Mascoutah 42, Columbia 14
Massac County def. Fulton City, Ky., forfeit
Mendota 24, Erie/Prophetstown 14
Metamora 28, Peoria Notre Dame 15
Moline 28, St. Laurence 7
Momence 45, Fithian Oakwood 0
Monticello 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 8
Morris 13, Coal City 3
Moweaqua Central A&M 41, LeRoy 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 18, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 12
Mt. Zion 44, Bartonville (Limestone) 13
Mundelein 15, Grant 6
Murphysboro/Elverado 46, Carbondale 43, 3OT
Naperville Central 14, Hinsdale Central 2
Naperville Neuqua Valley 37, Oswego 26
Nashville 30, Johnston City 8
New Trier 30, Lyons 23
Newton 7, Paris 6
Niles North 59, Lake View 0
Niles West 38, Maine East 9
Nokomis 54, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0
Normal Community 35, Bloomington 0
O’Fallon 34, Normal West 7
Oak Lawn Richards 20, Nazareth 19
Orangeville 67, Alden-Hebron 14
Orion 26, Hall 15
Oswego East 42, Waubonsie Valley 12
Ottawa 42, Sandwich 14
Pana 46, Vandalia 26
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 8
Pekin 21, Rock Island 0
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Richwoods 27
Piasa Southwestern def. Staunton, forfeit
Plainfield Central 58, Addison Trail 0
Pleasant Plains 30, Pittsfield 14
Polo 40, Milledgeville 38
Prairie Ridge 41, McHenry 31
Princeton 48, Rockridge 7
Prospect 37, Sandburg 14
Providence 10, Willowbrook 0
Reavis 19, Tinley Park 16
Reed-Custer 60, Elmwood Park 0
Rich Township 42, Oak Lawn Community 0
Richards def. Fenger, forfeit
Richmond-Burton 69, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 0
Ridgewood 12, Schurz 6
Rochester 56, Jacksonville 21
Rock Falls 50, Rockford Christian 0
Rushville-Industry 24, Macomb 22
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Springfield Lanphier 7
Senn 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 46, Vienna-Goreville 0
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12
South Beloit 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 14
Springfield 39, Chatham Glenwood 36
Springfield Southeast 19, Eisenhower 14
St. Bede 53, Sherrard 0
St. Charles North 24, Palatine 0
St. Edward 51, Chicago (Christ the King) 22
St. Ignatius 70, Von Steuben 0
Stanford Olympia 28, Rantoul 26
Stark County 33, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 14
Sterling 31, Lakes Community 9
Streamwood 62, West Chicago 7
Streator 14, East Peoria 12
Sullivan, Mo. 54, Cuba 6
Taylorville 13, Mount Vernon 0
Thornwood 26, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 21
Tolono Unity 41, Fairbury Prairie Central 28
Tremont 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 6
Tri-County 26, Heyworth 18
Triad 26, Mattoon 13
Tuscola 20, Arcola 7
Union Grove, Wis. 41, Williamsville 18
Unity/Seymour Co-op 58, North Greene 0
Vernon Hills 21, Grayslake North 14
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 26, Fisher 14
Walther Christian Academy 15, Westmont 8
Warren De La Salle, Mich. 38, St. Patrick 13
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Argenta-Oreana 0
Wauconda 69, Proviso West 0
Westosha Central, Wis. 40, Woodstock North 20
Westville 25, Seneca 6
Wheaton North 50, Downers South 0
Wheeling 27, Round Lake 15
Wilmington 23, Marengo 0
Winchester (West Central) 8, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6
Woodstock Marian 39, Johnsburg 25
York 37, Schaumburg 7
Yorkville 44, Romeoville 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/