EMT’s from 1697 to 1994 come together for Reunion

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Our Zanesville area’s first responders from the late 1960’s and early 1970’s held an open house today at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

The former first responders and EMT’s came together to reunite. The event was an open public house for everyone in the community to attend. The EMT’s started this profession fifty years ago and are now seniors, mostly retired.

It was a great time for everyone to come together, as they never had the opportunity to as a group.

The whole idea behind this is to see people we haven’t seen in a long time,” former EMA Director Bo Keck said. “I worked there from around 1967 through 1995, full time and part time. I left and all the people that came after, I didn’t really know because they came after me. That’s what we had at this whole reunion.”

They were asked to bring in the equipment they used back when they were working. New vehicles were displayed as well so individuals could compare and see the difference in what the former EMTs used to use.

“It’s just our chance to bring everyone from Southeast Ohio that worked for the Byrd company together and reminisce and to see the equipment,” Keck said.

Thanks to its sponsors, they all received gifts and a meal.