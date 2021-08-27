Zanesville Travels to Big Walnut

The Zanesville Blue Devils will take their show on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Big Walnut to face the Golden Eagles.

In week one the Blue Devils earned themselves a shutout over rival Newark 41-0, earning Head Coach Chad Grandstaff is 100th win as a coach of Zanesville.

The Golden Eagles also kept their week one opponent St. Charles out of the end zone with a 42-0 win.

Coach Grandstaff said he’s as confident as ever in his team’s ability to perform.

You can listen to the Zanesville game on AM 1240.