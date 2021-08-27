Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Holds Golf Outing at Jaycee’s Golf Course

Local News
Gunnar Consol94

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held it’s Summer Golf Outing at the Jaycees Public Golf Course this afternoon. 

Lunch was served at 11AM, and the golfing began at noon. The golf outing consisted of 36 teams comprising of local businesses -big and small- and their customers or employees. While not a fundraiser in nature, it does raise some money for the Chamber of Commerce, but the main purpose of the event is to bring the chamber members and community closer.  

“This outing benefits the chamber of commerce and our members. This is a great opportunity for our members to network, get to meet other business people in the community. Some of these business people bring customers, some of them bring their employees. So it’s just a great opportunity to network for the businesses,” Dana Matz, President Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce stated.

The importance of the networking at the event could not be understated as it allows the chamber and its members to keep in touch, check in, and discuss opportunity and business in a relaxed manner.

“An opportunity to for us to get to talk to over a hundred business people throughout the day is a great opportunity. Think how many sales calls or phone calls you’d have to make to be able to do this, so it’s not only a win-win for us but for the business people as well,” Matz said.

There were also two designated holes where golfers could attempt a hole-in-one and win $3,000. This was the last of the two golf outings the Chamber of Commerce puts on every year and looks forward to its Business Mixer and Leadercast series coming up on its calendar of events soon. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Mayor Don Mason and U.S. Senator Tim Ryan Meet to Discuss Cleanup Plans for Former Lear Property on Linden Avenue

Gunnar Consol

Traffic delays expected on Richvale Road due to paving

Carolyn Fleegle

Unit of the Ohio National Guard get a Send-Off Celebration at Secrest Auditorium

Gunnar Consol