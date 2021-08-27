Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Holds Golf Outing at Jaycee’s Golf Course

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held it’s Summer Golf Outing at the Jaycees Public Golf Course this afternoon.

Lunch was served at 11AM, and the golfing began at noon. The golf outing consisted of 36 teams comprising of local businesses -big and small- and their customers or employees. While not a fundraiser in nature, it does raise some money for the Chamber of Commerce, but the main purpose of the event is to bring the chamber members and community closer.

“This outing benefits the chamber of commerce and our members. This is a great opportunity for our members to network, get to meet other business people in the community. Some of these business people bring customers, some of them bring their employees. So it’s just a great opportunity to network for the businesses,” Dana Matz, President Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce stated.

The importance of the networking at the event could not be understated as it allows the chamber and its members to keep in touch, check in, and discuss opportunity and business in a relaxed manner.

“An opportunity to for us to get to talk to over a hundred business people throughout the day is a great opportunity. Think how many sales calls or phone calls you’d have to make to be able to do this, so it’s not only a win-win for us but for the business people as well,” Matz said.

There were also two designated holes where golfers could attempt a hole-in-one and win $3,000. This was the last of the two golf outings the Chamber of Commerce puts on every year and looks forward to its Business Mixer and Leadercast series coming up on its calendar of events soon.