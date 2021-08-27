Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, August 28
|MLB
Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
|MLS
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
|NWSL
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|WNBA
Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
EPGA – Omega European Masters
PGA – BMW Championship
PGA Champions – Ally Challenge
Korn Ferry – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|Tennis
ATP – Winston-Salem Open, Winston-Salem, N.C.
WTA – Chicago Women’s Open, Chicago, Ill.
WTA – Tennis In The Land, Cleveland, Ohio
|Motor Sports
Nascar Cup Series – Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Nascar Xfinity Series – Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
NHRA – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.
|Sunday, August 29
|MLB
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.
|MLS
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|NWSL
North Carolina at Washington, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
New England at New York Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
EPGA – Omega European Masters
PGA – BMW Championship
PGA Champions – Ally Challenge
Korn Ferry – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|Motor Sports
Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium