Vancouver Whitecaps fired head coach Marc Dos Santos

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps fired head coach Marc Dos Santos on Friday along with his brother, assistant coach Phil Dos Santos.

Whitecaps director of methodology Vanni Sartini will serve as acting head coach. Assistant coach Ricardo Clark and goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha will remain with the team.

The firings came a day after the Whitecaps, 5-7-8 in MLS this season, lost 4-3 to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC in the Canadian Championship.

The 44-year-old Marc Dos Santos was in the final year of his contract with Vancouver. He took over as coach in November 2018.

