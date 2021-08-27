Unit of the Ohio National Guard get a Send-Off Celebration at Secrest Auditorium

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This afternoon, the Ohio National Guard held a send-off celebration at the Secrest Auditorium in downtown Zanesville for its group of more than 80 men and women who are going to be deployed overseas.

The men and women are a part of the Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment based out of McConnelsville in Morgan county. While deployed, they will be providing assistance to the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade. This provides those being deployed the ability to fulfill the purpose for why they serve.

“I think everyone has their own reason why they serve, for me its means that I feel that I want to support my country, and I’m honored to do it,” Jason McNamara, captain of the unit stated.

Deployment has a profound impact on not only those serving, but the families and communities being left behind. Being based locally means the community has been a source of support and an emitter of pride to the individuals serving.

“The battery is actually based out of McConnelsville. The community there has been super supportive. Helping us through our train up, and helping us with any needs that have. And I think it is a sense of pride for them to support the battery. So we’re just happy to have that support, and that’s kind of why we are here today to celebrate,” McNamara said.

While the official ship out date was unspecified, the deployment has been planned for months and will last about a year.