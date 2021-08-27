Traffic delays expected on Richvale Road due to paving

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced that motorists should expect delays on Richvale Road, between SR 60 and North Pointe Rd, on Saturday, August 28.

Officials said asphalt crews will be resurfacing the roadway.

The Engineer’s Office is also alerting motorists that traffic delays will be possible on the remainder of Richvale Road, North River Rd West, Bellview Drive and Dresden Road, beginning on Monday, August 30, for the next few weeks, as asphalt paving continues on these roads.

