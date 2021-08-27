Sports Betting Line

Sports
American League
Boston -157 at CLEVELAND +139
N.Y. Yankees -123 at OAKLAND +107
at SEATTLE -152 Kansas City +133
Toronto -118 at DETROIT +102
Tampa Bay -140 at BALTIMORE +120
Houston -240 at TEXAS +202
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -299 Chicago Cubs +242
Milwaukee -148 at MINNESOTA +132
San Diego -170 at L.A. ANGELS +150
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Nebraska 7 (55) at ILLINOIS
at FRESNO ST. 27½ 27½ (62½) UConn
at UCLA 17½ 17½ (68½) Hawaii
UTEP 9 (54½) at NEW MEXICO ST.
at SAN JOSE ST. 20½ 21½ (56) S. Utah
NFL Preseason
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 7 (37) Green Bay
Baltimore (32½) at WASHINGTON
Chicago 3 (35½) at TENNESSEE
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (34) Arizona
Tampa Bay 4 4 (36½) at HOUSTON
at DENVER (33½) L.A. Rams
at SEATTLE 1 (35) L.A. Chargers
Sunday
Jacksonville +1½ (36½) at DALLAS
at SAN FRANCISCO (35½) Las Vegas
at CINCINNATI +2½ (36) Miami
New England (35½) at N.Y. GIANTS
Cleveland 7 (36) at ATLANTA

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

