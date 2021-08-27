Highway Patrol Announces Location of Sobriety Checkpoint

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol has announced the location of Friday night’s Sobriety Checkpoint.

Troopers say it will happen on Maysville Avenue.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant dollars, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designed a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.