Highway Patrol Announces Location of Sobriety Checkpoint

Local News Stories
George Hiotis307

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol has announced the location of Friday night’s Sobriety Checkpoint. 

Troopers say it will happen on Maysville Avenue. 

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant dollars, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.   The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designed a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Genesis Placing Tent at HealthPlex for Drive-Through Covid-19 Testing

George Hiotis

Zanesville F.O.E Presents Check to Eastside Community Ministry for Expansion Plans

Gunnar Consol

Week One Football Players of the Game Announced

Gunnar Consol