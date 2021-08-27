Genesis Placing Tent at HealthPlex for Drive-Through Covid-19 Testing

Genesis HealthCare System is reinstalling a tent in the parking lot of Genesis FirstCare North Aug. 28 in response to increased incidence of COVID-19 in the community. The tent provides protection to employees from the weather while they conduct COVID-19 tests.

Patients who think they may have COVID-19 should call their primary care provider first. If they need to be tested, they should come to FirstCare North, 2800 Maple Ave., Zanesville, and park in areas indicated by signage. Patients call a phone number displayed on signage to register, and they are given further instructions for testing at that time. Co-pays are waived for COVID-19 testing.

Patients who do not have a primary care provider may call the Genesis COVID-19 Testing Clinic at (740) 297-8610, for instructions. Hours for the clinic are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours may adjust according to need. For questions after these hours, you may call the Genesis NurseLine at (740) 455-4949.

More information on COVID-19, including vaccination options, can be found at genesishcs.org/COVID-19.