PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany Alexander 14, S. Point 8
Amanda-Clearcreek 30, Chillicothe Unioto 3
Ansonia 42, Bradford 0
Arcanum 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13
Archbold 44, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Arlington 35, Ada 0
Ashland Crestview 54, Bucyrus 7
Ashtabula Edgewood 34, Orwell Grand Valley 7
Ashtabula Lakeside 41, Madison 20
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Logan 6
Attica Seneca E. 49, Fostoria 8
Atwater Waterloo 34, Strasburg-Franklin 18
Aurora 31, STVM 14
Austintown Fitch 42, Can. McKinley 28
Avon Lake 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14
Baltimore Liberty Union 37, Hebron Lakewood 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Sycamore Mohawk 14
Batavia Clermont NE 14, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Bellefontaine 14, Bishop Watterson 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21, W. Liberty-Salem 6
Bellevue 21, Milan Edison 14
Beloit W. Branch 48, Peninsula Woodridge 24
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 42, Akr. Hoban 7
Bishop Fenwick 27, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Bishop Hartley 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 14
Bishop Ready 43, Tol. Woodward 6
Bloom-Carroll 27, New Concord John Glenn 14
Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Kansas Lakota 14
Bluffton 34, Pandora-Gilboa 28, OT
Brooklyn 22, Cle. John Adams 6
Brookville 28, Anna 22
Brunswick 28, Olmsted Falls 21
Bryan 49, Maumee 0
Bucyrus Wynford 23, Marion Pleasant 6
Burton Berkshire 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 8
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Caledonia River Valley 14, Mansfield Madison 7
Cambridge 15, Coshocton 14
Camden Preble Shawnee 26, New Madison Tri-Village 14
Can. South 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Canal Fulton Northwest 20, Alliance Marlington 13
Canal Winchester 24, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Canfield S. Range 40, Hunting Valley University 21
Cardington-Lincoln 20, Marion Elgin 16
Carey 35, Galion 21
Carrollton 41, Akr. Coventry 22
Centerburg 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
Centerville 15, Mason 14
Chagrin Falls 44, Garfield Hts. Trinity 27
Chagrin Falls Kenston 18, Perry 13
Chardon NDCL 28, Lewis Center Olentangy 27
Chesterland W. Geauga 28, Geneva 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, London Madison Plains 0
Cin. La Salle 21, Cin. Winton Woods 7
Cin. Madeira 31, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Cin. Mariemont 35, Norwood 0
Cin. McNicholas 34, New Richmond 14
Cin. NW 34, Cin. Indian Hill 21
Cin. Shroder 28, Cin. Woodward 14
Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Colerain 7
Cin. Summit Country Day 29, Cin. Country Day 13
Cin. Turpin 35, Dublin Coffman 7
Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Taft 6
Circleville 39, Southeastern 8
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Williamsport Westfall 0
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Cle. Cent. Cath. 20, Cle. Hay 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Oberlin 12
Cle. Rhodes 30, Westlake 7
Clyde 34, Ashland 0
Coldwater 14, Cin. Oak Hills 6
Collins Western Reserve 34, Castalia Margaretta 10
Cols. Bexley 31, Cols. Mifflin 0
Cols. DeSales 48, Cols. Independence 14
Cols. Linden-McKinley 36, Cols. Africentric 28
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Tol. St. Francis 14
Columbia Station Columbia 51, Vermilion 0
Columbiana 36, McDonald 20
Columbiana Crestview 28, Salineville Southern 6
Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 7
Convoy Crestview 44, Hicksville 18
Copley 47, Akr. Firestone 20
Creston Norwayne 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 35
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Kent Roosevelt 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Akr. North 0
Dalton 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Defiance Ayersville 33, Delphos Jefferson 26
Defiance Tinora 23, Wauseon 13
Delaware Hayes 24, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24, OT
Delta 42, Oregon Stritch 0
Dola Hardin Northern 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 36
Dover 21, Canfield 14
Doylestown Chippewa 42, Gates Mills Hawken 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 17
Dublin Jerome 28, Tol. Whitmer 23
Dublin Scioto 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27
E. Can. 13, Hanoverton United 7
E. Central, Ind. 42, Harrison 0
E. Cle. Shaw 6, Cle. JFK 0
E. Liverpool 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 14
East 57, West 6
Eastlake North 33, Richfield Revere 12
Eaton 28, Spring. Shawnee 7
Edgerton 60, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Edon 41, Antwerp 26
Elida 34, Kenton 0
Elyria 14, Bedford 6
Elyria Cath. 68, Sandusky Perkins 42
Erie McDowell, Pa. 35, Mentor Lake Cath. 33
Fredericktown 42, Johnstown Northridge 35
Fremont Ross 34, Tol. Start 6
Ft. Recovery 28, Urbana 9
Gahanna Lincoln 21, Groveport-Madison 7
Galion Northmor 37, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Gallipolis Gallia 34, Athens 0
Garrettsville Garfield 47, Cortland Lakeview 6
Genoa Area 28, Oak Harbor 0
Gibsonburg 63, Elmore Woodmore 0
Girard 27, Youngs. Liberty 13
Glouster Trimble 68, Corning Miller 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31, Akr. Manchester 13
Granville 28, Bellville Clear Fork 7
Green 43, N. Olmsted 14
Hamilton Badin 17, Bellbrook 7
Hamilton Ross 21, Monroe 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 17, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Hannibal River 35, Marietta 14
Harrod Allen E. 61, Lima Perry 20
Heath 26, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 13
Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City 7
Hillsboro 20, Goshen 13
Hubbard 21, Youngs. Mooney 19
Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Reynoldsburg 15
Hudson 40, Euclid 34
Huron 17, Norwalk 0
Independence 28, Orange 0
Ironton 13, Jackson 10
Kettering Fairmont 35, Trotwood-Madison 0
Kings Mills Kings 34, Cin. Sycamore 12
Kirtland 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Lakewood 29, Bay Village Bay 10
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Landmark Christian 34, Hamilton New Miami 0
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 29, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 12
Lees Creek E. Clinton 27, Cedarville 7
Leipsic 41, Sherwood Fairview 6
Lenawee Christian, Mich. 56, Tol. Christian 12
Liberty Center 38, Napoleon 7
Lima Shawnee 14, Lima Bath 7
Linsly, W.Va. 27, Martins Ferry 14
Lockland 20, Ludlow, Ky. 13
Lowellville 34, Campbell Memorial 20
Lucas 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12
Lyndhurst Brush 45, Tol. Bowsher 0
Macedonia Nordonia 28, Berea-Midpark 27
Madonna, W.Va. 58, Beallsville 14
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Minerva 3
Malvern 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12
Mansfield Sr. 37, Marion Harding 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 10, McComb 0
Marysville 24, Lancaster 0
Massillon 34, Can. Glenoak 0
Massillon Jackson 35, Mayfield 20
Massillon Perry 21, Akr. East 20, OT
McArthur Vinton County 20, Crooksville 0
McConnelsville Morgan 28, Vincent Warren 14
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 7
Mechanicsburg 49, Covington 0
Medina 34, Avon 17
Medina Buckeye 37, Conneaut 7
Medina Highland 24, N. Royalton 21
Mentor 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 26
Metamora Evergreen 44, Montpelier 12
Miamisburg 35, Lebanon 14
Middlefield Cardinal 21, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Millbury Lake 35, Northwood 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Philo 12
Milton-Union 26, Germantown Valley View 22
Mineral Ridge 50, E. Palestine 18
Mogadore 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 34
Morral Ridgedale 38, Vanlue 22
Morrow Little Miami 38, Oxford Talawanda 13
Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, Washington C.H. 26
Mt. Vernon 41, Newark 20
N. Baltimore 54, Crestline 0
N. Can. Hoover 49, Cols. Beechcroft 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
N. Ridgeville 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Smithville 14
Navarre Fairless 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
New Albany 21, Westerville N. 0
New Bremen 58, Sidney Lehman 0
New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Day. Carroll 14
New Lexington 63, Zanesville Maysville 35
New Middletown Spring. 20, Brookfield 14
Newark Cath. 38, Nelsonville-York 14
Newark Licking Valley 20, London 14
Newton Falls 35, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10
Niles McKinley 19, Alliance 16
Norton 26, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Fremont St. Joseph 18
Oregon Clay 31, Sylvania Northview 24
Painesville Harvey 30, Jefferson Area 24
Painesville Riverside 49, Amherst Steele 14
Parma 13, Fairview 8
Parma Normandy 33, Cuyahoga Falls 14
Parma Padua 45, Orrville 14
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Bowling Green 7
Perrysburg 28, Findlay 14
Pickerington Cent. 28, Cin. Elder 10
Pickerington N. 48, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Piketon 43, Wellston 13
Plymouth 49, Willard 13
Poland Seminary 21, Louisville 13
Pomeroy Meigs 81, Belpre 36
Port Clinton 40, Rossford 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 41, Fairfield Christian 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 7, Cle. Glenville 6
Proctorville Fairland 55, Oak Hill 7
Ravenna 20, Warren Howland 13
Ravenna SE 13, Mogadore Field 7
Reading 40, Frankfort Adena 0
Richmond Edison 29, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 25
Richwood N. Union 40, Blanchester 0
Rittman 12, Akr. Springfield 7
Rocky River 45, Oberlin Firelands 14
Rootstown 25, Warren Champion 14
S. Charleston SE 30, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6
Salem 62, Lisbon Beaver 35
Sandusky 36, Lorain 6
Shadyside 47, Sarahsville Shenandoah 13
Sharpsville, Pa. 7, Loudonville 6
Shelby 45, Lexington 28
Solon 33, Shaker Hts. 20
South 62, Cols. Centennial 6
Sparta Highland 21, Ontario 9
Spencerville 35, Rockford Parkway 20
Spring. Kenton Ridge 47, Tipp City Bethel 25
Springboro 20, Middletown 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 30, Cin. Aiken 0
St. Marys Memorial 56, Defiance 0
St. Paris Graham 24, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Sto-Rox, Pa. 19, Bishop Sycamore 7
Stow-Munroe Falls 37, Barberton 22
Strongsville 28, Grafton Midview 12
Struthers 25, Mantua Crestwood 21
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Caldwell 27
Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
Sullivan Black River 36, West Salem Northwestern 34
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Zanesville 19
Tallmadge 56, Akr. Ellet 7
Thomas Worthington 21, Worthington Kilbourne 10
Thornville Sheridan 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14
Tiffin Calvert 31, Monroeville 28
Tiffin Columbian 56, Sylvania Southview 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Sidney 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 13
Tol. Scott 34, Lorain Clearview 22
Tol. St. John’s 22, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20
Tontogany Otsego 34, Van Buren 0
Upper Sandusky 85, Mt. Gilead 47
Van Wert 45, Celina 7
Vandalia Butler 0, Day. Meadowdale 0
Versailles 48, Ft. Loramie 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Cin. West Clermont 7
W. Jefferson 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Warsaw River View 6
Wadsworth 23, Wooster 17
Wapakoneta 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 13
Warren Harding 55, Youngs. East 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Wilmington 28
Waterford 18, Williamstown, W.Va. 12, 2OT
Waverly 42, Johnstown 14
Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0
Waynesville 17, Jamestown Greeneview 3
Wellington 29, Ashland Mapleton 20
Wheelersburg 26, Chillicothe 3
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 18, St. Clairsville 14
Whitehall-Yearling 58, Cols. Northland 16
Wickliffe 38, Cle. E. Tech 6
Williamsburg 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Willoughby S. 39, Twinsburg 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 28, Reedsville Eastern 12
Youngs. Boardman 16, Youngs. Chaney High School 12
Youngs. Ursuline 50, Hickory, Pa. 7
Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Millersport 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, Newcomerstown 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DeGraff Riverside vs. Spring. NE, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Lewistown Indian Lake vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ppd. to Aug 28th.
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Greenfield McClain, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/