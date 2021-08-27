PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 19, Cheltenham 7

Academy Park 42, Pennsbury 0

Albert Gallatin 40, Yough 0

Altoona 20, Hollidaysburg 3

Annville-Cleona 28, Schuylkill Valley 7

Archbishop Wood 37, Neshaminy 0

Athens 44, Hanover Area 6

Avonworth 49, Summit Academy 14

Bangor 35, Palisades 0

Bedford 48, Central Cambria 0

Belmont Charter 26, Lower Moreland 12

Berks Catholic 46, Executive Charter 12

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Meyersdale 0

Bethlehem Freedom 54, Allentown Allen 12

Bethlehem Liberty 24, East Stroudsburg South 16

Big Spring 34, West Perry 18

Bishop Shanahan 21, Archbishop Ryan 3

Blackhawk 31, Beaver Falls 20

Bonner-Prendergast 18, Upper Darby 6

Cambria Heights 23, Homer-Center 14

Cameron County 28, Coudersport 27

Camp Hill 20, Fairfield 14

Canon-McMillan 48, Trinity 0

Carlisle 27, Mechanicsburg 14

Central Martinsburg 41, Chestnut Ridge 28

Central Mountain 12, Shikellamy 0

Central Valley 62, Knoch 0

Clearfield 27, Dubois 7

Coatesville 35, Central Bucks West 14

Cochranton 22, Union City 0

Columbia 46, Eastern York 25

Curwensville 7, Everett 6

East Allegheny 40, Jeannette 0

Eisenhower 14, Saegertown 0

Elizabeth Forward 12, Ringgold 0

Elizabethtown 14, Donegal 7

Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Erie 6

Fairview 37, Cambridge Springs 0

Farrell 58, Greenville 0

Father Judge 21, Lansdale Catholic 7

Forest Hills 41, Bishop McCort 18

Franklin Regional 41, Plum 12

Garnet Valley 41, Downingtown West 7

Gateway 26, Delaware Valley 10

General McLane 33, Oil City 12

Great Valley 29, William Tennent 7

Greater Latrobe 61, Derry 0

Haverford 49, Philadelphia Central 0

Hempfield Area 29, Greensburg Salem 14

Highlands 27, University Prep 0

Juniata 6, Line Mountain 3

Karns City 35, Girard 17

Kennett 44, Susquehanna Township 6

Keystone Oaks 31, Brentwood 0

Kiski Area 21, Butler 7

Kutztown 27, Shenandoah Valley 14

La Salle 21, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 0

Lackawanna Trail 28, Carbondale 0

Lakeview 41, Titusville 7

Laurel Highlands 44, Connellsville 14

Leechburg 69, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Ligonier Valley 20, Indiana 14

Maplewood 35, Iroquois 7

Marion Center 27, Blacklick Valley 6

Marple Newtown 14, Collingswood, N.J. 8

McKeesport 48, Baldwin 7

Mount Lebanon 28, Bethel Park 0

Mount Pleasant 40, Burrell 7

Nazareth Area 57, East Stroudsburg North 0

Neumann-Goretti 22, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 18

New Oxford 7, Bermudian Springs 0

Newport 48, Halifax 7

North Hills 21, Mars 0

North Penn 42, Souderton 27

North Pocono 37, Pittston Area 0

North Star 31, Moshannon Valley 7

Northgate 22, Carlynton 6

Northwestern 35, Seneca 6

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Tamaqua 13

Penn Cambria 27, Westmont Hilltop 14

Penn-Trafford 35, Norwin 14

Peters Township 37, Fox Chapel 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 62, Hopewell 0

Pope John Paul II 43, Archbishop Carroll 14

Portage Area 42, Conemaugh Township 35

Punxsutawney 38, Clarion Area 7

Purchase Line 20, Northern Cambria 14

Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 7

Richland 54, Penns Valley 14

Ridley 21, Central Bucks East 14

River Valley 49, United 8

Riverside 21, Susquehanna 20

Sayre Area 46, Towanda 9

Scranton Prep 49, Nanticoke Area 9

Shaler 30, New Castle 13

Sharpsville 7, Loudonville, Ohio 6

Shippensburg 7, Hershey 0

South Fayette 35, Montour 7

Southern Columbia 43, Berwick 0

Southmoreland 48, McGuffey 22

St. Joseph-Hammonton, N.J. 31, Philadelphia Northeast 18

State College 51, Mifflin County 6

Sto-Rox 19, Bishop Sycamore, Ohio 7

Strath Haven 49, Interboro 7

Sun Valley 12, Penncrest 10

Union Area 41, Mohawk 20

Upper Moreland 21, Council Rock South 7

Upper St. Clair 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Wallenpaupack 41, Honesdale 6

Warren 33, Conneaut Area 0

Washington 42, Monessen 7

West Chester Henderson 27, Fleetwood 14

West Shamokin 50, Penns Manor 8

Western Wayne 20, Dunmore 2

Williams Valley 6, Mahanoy Area 0

Wilmington 50, Reynolds 0

Wyoming Area 35, Hazleton Area 7

Wyoming Valley West 50, West Scranton 6

Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 50, Hickory 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Allentown Dieruff, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Blue Mountain vs. Jim Thorpe, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Marian Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd. to Aug 29th.

Pleasant Valley vs. Parkland, ppd.

Salisbury vs. Catasauqua, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Boyertown, ppd. to Aug 28th.

