PREP FOOTBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 30, Chillicothe Unioto 3

Ansonia 42, Bradford 0

Archbold 44, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Arlington 35, Ada 0

Ashland Crestview 54, Bucyrus 7

Ashtabula Edgewood 34, Orwell Grand Valley 7

Attica Seneca E. 49, Fostoria 8

Atwater Waterloo 34, Strasburg-Franklin 18

Aurora 31, STVM 14

Austintown Fitch 42, Can. McKinley 28

Avon Lake 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Sycamore Mohawk 14

Bellefontaine 14, Bishop Watterson 7

Bellevue 21, Milan Edison 14

Beloit W. Branch 48, Peninsula Woodridge 24

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 42, Akr. Hoban 7

Bishop Hartley 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 14

Bishop Ready 43, Tol. Woodward 6

Bloom-Carroll 27, New Concord John Glenn 14

Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Kansas Lakota 14

Bluffton 34, Pandora-Gilboa 28, OT

Brunswick 28, Olmsted Falls 21

Bryan 49, Maumee 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 21, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Caledonia River Valley 14, Mansfield Madison 7

Can. South 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 7

Canal Fulton Northwest 20, Alliance Marlington 13

Canfield S. Range 40, Hunting Valley University 21

Cardington-Lincoln 20, Marion Elgin 16

Carrollton 41, Akr. Coventry 22

Centerburg 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 18, Perry 13

Chesterland W. Geauga 28, Geneva 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, London Madison Plains 0

Cin. Turpin 35, Dublin Coffman 7

Cle. Cent. Cath. 20, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Oberlin 12

Clyde 34, Ashland 0

Collins Western Reserve 34, Castalia Margaretta 10

Cols. Bexley 31, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Linden-McKinley 36, Cols. Africentric 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Tol. St. Francis 14

Columbia Station Columbia 51, Vermilion 0

Columbiana 36, McDonald 20

Columbiana Crestview 28, Salineville Southern 6

Columbus Grove 52, Paulding 7

Convoy Crestview 44, Hicksville 18

Creston Norwayne 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 35

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Kent Roosevelt 0

Dalton 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Defiance Ayersville 33, Delphos Jefferson 26

Defiance Tinora 23, Wauseon 13

Delaware Hayes 24, Cols. Marion-Franklin 20

Delta 42, Oregon Stritch 0

Dover 21, Canfield 14

Doylestown Chippewa 42, Gates Mills Hawken 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Pataskala Licking Hts. 17

Dublin Jerome 28, Tol. Whitmer 23

E. Can. 13, Hanoverton United 7

E. Central, Ind. 42, Harrison 0

Eastlake North 33, Richfield Revere 12

Edgerton 60, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Elida 34, Kenton 0

Elyria 14, Bedford 6

Elyria Cath. 68, Sandusky Perkins 42

Fredericktown 42, Johnstown Northridge 35

Fremont Ross 34, Tol. Start 6

Gahanna Lincoln 21, Groveport-Madison 7

Gallipolis Gallia 34, Athens 0

Garrettsville Garfield 47, Cortland Lakeview 6

Genoa Area 28, Oak Harbor 0

Gibsonburg 63, Elmore Woodmore 0

Girard 27, Youngs. Liberty 13

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31, Akr. Manchester 13

Granville 28, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Green 43, N. Olmsted 14

Hamilton Badin 17, Bellbrook 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 17, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Hannibal River 35, Marietta 14

Harrod Allen E. 61, Lima Perry 20

Heath 26, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 13

Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City 7

Hubbard 21, Youngs. Mooney 19

Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Reynoldsburg 15

Huron 17, Norwalk 0

Independence 28, Orange 0

Jefferson Area 23, Painesville Harvey 19

Kirtland 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Lakewood 29, Bay Village Bay 10

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Leipsic 41, Sherwood Fairview 6

Liberty Center 38, Napoleon 7

Lima Shawnee 14, Lima Bath 7

Linsly, W.Va. 27, Martins Ferry 14

Lucas 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12

Lyndhurst Brush 45, Tol. Bowsher 0

Madonna, W.Va. 58, Beallsville 14

Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Minerva 3

Malvern 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 10, McComb 0

Marysville 24, Lancaster 0

Massillon Jackson 35, Mayfield 20

Massillon Perry 21, Akr. East 20, OT

McArthur Vinton County 20, Crooksville 0

McConnelsville Morgan 28, Vincent Warren 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 7

Medina 34, Avon 17

Medina Highland 24, N. Royalton 21

Mentor 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 26

Middlefield Cardinal 21, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Millbury Lake 35, Northwood 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Philo 12

Mineral Ridge 50, E. Palestine 18

Mogadore 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 34

Morral Ridgedale 38, Vanlue 22

N. Baltimore 54, Crestline 0

N. Can. Hoover 49, Cols. Beechcroft 14

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

N. Ridgeville 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Smithville 14

New Albany 21, Westerville N. 0

New Bremen 58, Sidney Lehman 0

New Lexington 63, Zanesville Maysville 35

New Middletown Spring. 20, Brookfield 14

Newark Cath. 38, Nelsonville-York 14

Newark Licking Valley 20, London 14

Newton Falls 35, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10

Niles McKinley 19, Alliance 16

Norton 26, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Fremont St. Joseph 18

Painesville Riverside 49, Amherst Steele 14

Parma Padua 45, Orrville 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Bowling Green 7

Perrysburg 28, Findlay 14

Pickerington Cent. 28, Cin. Elder 10

Pickerington N. 48, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Poland Seminary 21, Louisville 13

Pomeroy Meigs 81, Belpre 36

Port Clinton 40, Rossford 14

Proctorville Fairland 55, Oak Hill 7

Ravenna 20, Warren Howland 13

Ravenna SE 13, Mogadore Field 7

Richmond Edison 29, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 25

Richwood N. Union 40, Blanchester 0

Rittman 12, Akr. Springfield 7

Rocky River 45, Oberlin Firelands 14

Rootstown 25, Warren Champion 14

S. Charleston SE 30, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

Salem 62, Lisbon Beaver 35

Sandusky 36, Lorain 6

Shadyside 47, Sarahsville Shenandoah 13

Sharpsville, Pa. 7, Loudonville 6

Shelby 45, Lexington 28

Solon 33, Shaker Hts. 20

Sparta Highland 21, Ontario 9

Spencerville 35, Rockford Parkway 20

St. Marys Memorial 56, Defiance 0

Sto-Rox, Pa. 19, Bishop Sycamore 7

Strongsville 28, Grafton Midview 12

Struthers 25, Mantua Crestwood 21

Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 14

Sullivan Black River 36, West Salem Northwestern 34

Thornville Sheridan 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14

Tiffin Columbian 56, Sylvania Southview 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 13

Tol. Scott 34, Lorain Clearview 22

Tol. St. John’s 22, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20

Tontogany Otsego 34, Van Buren 0

Upper Sandusky 48, Mt. Gilead 14

Van Wert 45, Celina 7

Vandalia Butler 0, Day. Meadowdale 0

W. Jefferson 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Warsaw River View 6

Wadsworth 23, Wooster 17

Wapakoneta 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 13

Warren Harding 55, Youngs. East 0

Waterford 18, Williamstown, W.Va. 12

Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0

Wellington 29, Ashland Mapleton 20

Wickliffe 38, Cle. E. Tech 6

Willoughby S. 39, Twinsburg 0

Youngs. Boardman 16, Youngs. Chaney High School 12

Youngs. Ursuline 50, Hickory, Pa. 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Millersport 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, Newcomerstown 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ft. Loramie vs. Versailles, ccd.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Greenfield McClain, ccd.

Spring. NW vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Aug 28th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/