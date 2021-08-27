PREP FOOTBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 30, Chillicothe Unioto 3
Archbold 44, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Arlington 35, Ada 0
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0
Attica Seneca E. 49, Fostoria 8
Avon Lake 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14
Bellefontaine 14, Bishop Watterson 7
Bellevue 21, Milan Edison 14
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 42, Akr. Hoban 7
Bishop Hartley 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 14
Bryan 49, Maumee 0
Caledonia River Valley 14, Mansfield Madison 7
Can. South 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Canfield S. Range 40, Hunting Valley University 21
Chesterland W. Geauga 28, Geneva 0
Cle. Cent. Cath. 20, Cle. Hay 0
Clyde 34, Ashland 0
Cols. Bexley 31, Cols. Mifflin 0
Columbia Station Columbia 51, Vermilion 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Kent Roosevelt 0
Dalton 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Defiance Tinora 23, Wauseon 13
Eastlake North 33, Richfield Revere 12
Edgerton 60, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Fremont Ross 34, Tol. Start 6
Gallipolis Gallia 34, Athens 0
Genoa Area 28, Oak Harbor 0
Gibsonburg 63, Elmore Woodmore 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31, Akr. Manchester 13
Hamler Patrick Henry 17, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 13
Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City 7
Independence 28, Orange 0
Kirtland 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Leipsic 41, Sherwood Fairview 6
Liberty Center 38, Napoleon 7
Lucas 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12
Madonna, W.Va. 58, Beallsville 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 10, McComb 0
McArthur Vinton County 20, Crooksville 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Philo 12
Mineral Ridge 50, E. Palestine 18
N. Baltimore 54, Crestline 0
N. Lewisburg Triad 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Smithville 14
New Bremen 58, Sidney Lehman 0
Painesville Riverside 49, Amherst Steele 14
Parma Padua 45, Orrville 14
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Bowling Green 7
Perrysburg 28, Findlay 14
Pickerington N. 48, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Poland Seminary 21, Louisville 13
Ravenna SE 13, Mogadore Field 7
Rittman 12, Akr. Springfield 7
Rocky River 45, Oberlin Firelands 14
Rootstown 25, Warren Champion 14
Solon 33, Shaker Hts. 20
Spencerville 35, Rockford Parkway 20
St. Marys Memorial 56, Defiance 0
Sto-Rox, Pa. 19, Bishop Sycamore 7
Tiffin Columbian 56, Sylvania Southview 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 13
Van Wert 45, Celina 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Warsaw River View 6
Wadsworth 23, Wooster 17
Warren Harding 55, Youngs. East 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0
Willoughby S. 39, Twinsburg 0
Youngs. Ursuline 50, Hickory, Pa. 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Greenfield McClain, ccd.
Spring. NW vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Aug 28th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/