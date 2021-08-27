PREP FOOTBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 30, Chillicothe Unioto 3

Archbold 44, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Arlington 35, Ada 0

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Logan 0

Attica Seneca E. 49, Fostoria 8

Avon Lake 41, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14

Bellefontaine 14, Bishop Watterson 7

Bellevue 21, Milan Edison 14

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 42, Akr. Hoban 7

Bishop Hartley 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 14

Bryan 49, Maumee 0

Caledonia River Valley 14, Mansfield Madison 7

Can. South 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 7

Canfield S. Range 40, Hunting Valley University 21

Chesterland W. Geauga 28, Geneva 0

Cle. Cent. Cath. 20, Cle. Hay 0

Clyde 34, Ashland 0

Cols. Bexley 31, Cols. Mifflin 0

Columbia Station Columbia 51, Vermilion 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Kent Roosevelt 0

Dalton 35, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Defiance Tinora 23, Wauseon 13

Eastlake North 33, Richfield Revere 12

Edgerton 60, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Fremont Ross 34, Tol. Start 6

Gallipolis Gallia 34, Athens 0

Genoa Area 28, Oak Harbor 0

Gibsonburg 63, Elmore Woodmore 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 31, Akr. Manchester 13

Hamler Patrick Henry 17, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 13

Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City 7

Independence 28, Orange 0

Kirtland 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Leipsic 41, Sherwood Fairview 6

Liberty Center 38, Napoleon 7

Lucas 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12

Madonna, W.Va. 58, Beallsville 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 10, McComb 0

McArthur Vinton County 20, Crooksville 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Philo 12

Mineral Ridge 50, E. Palestine 18

N. Baltimore 54, Crestline 0

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Smithville 14

New Bremen 58, Sidney Lehman 0

Painesville Riverside 49, Amherst Steele 14

Parma Padua 45, Orrville 14

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Bowling Green 7

Perrysburg 28, Findlay 14

Pickerington N. 48, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Poland Seminary 21, Louisville 13

Ravenna SE 13, Mogadore Field 7

Rittman 12, Akr. Springfield 7

Rocky River 45, Oberlin Firelands 14

Rootstown 25, Warren Champion 14

Solon 33, Shaker Hts. 20

Spencerville 35, Rockford Parkway 20

St. Marys Memorial 56, Defiance 0

Sto-Rox, Pa. 19, Bishop Sycamore 7

Tiffin Columbian 56, Sylvania Southview 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 13

Van Wert 45, Celina 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Warsaw River View 6

Wadsworth 23, Wooster 17

Warren Harding 55, Youngs. East 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0

Willoughby S. 39, Twinsburg 0

Youngs. Ursuline 50, Hickory, Pa. 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Greenfield McClain, ccd.

Spring. NW vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Aug 28th.

