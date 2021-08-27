Five added to Muskingum County most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects.
Authorities are looking for Daniel Echelberry, Nathaniel Shumate, Warren Harless, James Dunn Jr., and Shecara Edwards.
If you have information on the whereabouts of these individuals or have information that might lead to their arrest, you’re asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 extension 1.
DANIEL ALLAN ECHELBERRY DOB: 10/29/1983 Last Known Address: 264 W 4 th Street Frazeysburg, OH Height: 5’7” Weight: 155 Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: N/A Offense/Warrant Type: Failed to abide by conditions of bond Charges: Original Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine No Bond
Nathaniel Brandon Shumate DOB: 03/21/1990 Last Known Address: 798 Dryden Road Zanesville OH Height: 6’4” Weight: 200 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: N/A Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment Charges: Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence $150,000.00 Bond
Warren Shawn Harless DOB: 11/7/1980 Last Known Address: unknown Height: 6’0” Weight: 198 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Arm and Wrist Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment Charges: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, B&E, Tampering with evidence, vandalism, Possession of criminal tools, and theft. $200,000.00 Bond
James Dunn Jr DOB: 03/05/1964 Last Known Address: 1944 ½ Hoge Ave Zanesville OH Height: 5’10” Weight: 255 Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Back and chest. Several on right leg Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant Charges: OVI Prior Offenses F/3
Shecara Edwards AKA: Shecara Gabrielle Edwards DOB: 08/18/1998 Last Known Address: 1060 Brandywine Blvd Zanesville OH Height: 5’5” Weight: 160 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: None Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant Charges: Inducing panic F/4 and Tampering with Evidence F/3 Please follow and like us: