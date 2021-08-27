Five added to Muskingum County most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects.

Authorities are looking for Daniel Echelberry, Nathaniel Shumate, Warren Harless, James Dunn Jr., and Shecara Edwards.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these individuals or have information that might lead to their arrest, you’re asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 extension 1.

DANIEL ALLAN ECHELBERRY

DOB: 10/29/1983

Last Known Address: 264 W 4th Street Frazeysburg, OH

Height: 5’7” Weight: 155 Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: N/A

Offense/Warrant Type: Failed to abide by conditions of bond

Charges: Original Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine

No Bond



Nathaniel Brandon Shumate

DOB: 03/21/1990

Last Known Address: 798 Dryden Road Zanesville OH

Height: 6’4” Weight: 200 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: N/A

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence

$150,000.00 Bond

Warren Shawn Harless

DOB: 11/7/1980

Last Known Address: unknown

Height: 6’0” Weight: 198 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Left Arm and Wrist

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, B&E, Tampering with evidence, vandalism, Possession of criminal tools, and theft.

$200,000.00 Bond

James Dunn Jr

DOB: 03/05/1964

Last Known Address: 1944 ½ Hoge Ave Zanesville OH

Height: 5’10” Weight: 255 Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Back and chest. Several on right leg

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant

Charges: OVI Prior Offenses F/3



Shecara Edwards

AKA: Shecara Gabrielle Edwards

DOB: 08/18/1998

Last Known Address: 1060 Brandywine Blvd Zanesville OH

Height: 5’5” Weight: 160 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: None

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant

Charges: Inducing panic F/4 and Tampering with Evidence F/3