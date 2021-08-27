Five added to Muskingum County most wanted

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle432

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects.

Authorities are looking for Daniel Echelberry, Nathaniel Shumate, Warren Harless, James Dunn Jr., and Shecara Edwards.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these individuals or have information that might lead to their arrest, you’re asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 extension 1.

DANIEL ALLAN ECHELBERRY
DOB: 10/29/1983
Last Known Address: 264 W 4th Street Frazeysburg, OH
Height: 5’7”  Weight: 155  Hair: Black  Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: N/A
Offense/Warrant Type: Failed to abide by conditions of bond
Charges: Original Charge: Possession of Methamphetamine
No Bond
 
Nathaniel Brandon Shumate
DOB: 03/21/1990
Last Known Address: 798 Dryden Road Zanesville OH
Height: 6’4”  Weight: 200  Hair: Brown  Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: N/A
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence
$150,000.00 Bond
Warren Shawn Harless
DOB: 11/7/1980
Last Known Address: unknown
Height: 6’0”  Weight: 198  Hair: Brown  Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Left Arm and Wrist
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity, B&E, Tampering with evidence, vandalism, Possession of criminal tools, and theft.
$200,000.00 Bond
James Dunn Jr
DOB: 03/05/1964
Last Known Address: 1944 ½ Hoge Ave Zanesville OH
Height: 5’10”  Weight: 255  Hair: Brown  Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Back and chest. Several on right leg
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant
Charges: OVI Prior Offenses F/3
 
Shecara Edwards
AKA: Shecara Gabrielle Edwards
DOB: 08/18/1998
Last Known Address: 1060 Brandywine Blvd Zanesville OH
Height: 5’5”  Weight: 160  Hair: Brown  Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: None
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant
Charges: Inducing panic F/4 and Tampering with Evidence F/3
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Lorena Sternwheeler Vandalized/ZPD asks for Public’s Help

George Hiotis

Highway Patrol Announces Location of Sobriety Checkpoint

George Hiotis

Genesis Placing Tent at HealthPlex for Drive-Through Covid-19 Testing

George Hiotis