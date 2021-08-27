Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scores

Rosecrans: 43 Millersport: 0 Final

The Bishops put up 36 points in the second quarter to defeat the Lakers. The Bishops put up 250 yards of offense to Millersports 72.

Brenden Bernath was 9-12 passing for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns. Rex Hankinson was the Bishops leading rusher with 101 yards on the night. Garnett Pugh added 9 yards of offense rushing and 62 yards in receiving. Milkey Burkhart added 37 yards receiving and Tommy Bernath added 34 yards receiving.

Zanesville: 13 Big Walnut: 21 GAME HAS RESUMED

Maysville: 13 New Lexington: 28 Halftime

Philo: 12 West Holmes: 49 FINAL

Tri-Valley: 21 Licking Heights: 17 Halftime

John Glenn: 7 Bloom Carroll: 14 Halftime

River View: 6 Ridgewood: 54 FINAL

Generals improve to 2-0 on the year. Ridgewood hosts Marlington Dukes next week.

Crooksville: 0 Vinton County: 20 Final

Ceramics fall to 0-2 on the season. They’ll travel to River View next week.

Meadowbrook: 34 Mogadore: 42 Final

Colts fall to 1-1 on the season.

Heath: 26 Fairfield Union: 14 Final

Buckeye Trail 14 Harrison Central: 21 Final

A big first half by Harrison Central helped secure their victory. Central put up all their points in the first two quarters.

Trail’s Nick Neuhart was 10-20 for 122 yards. Franko Rome had 5 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Franko Rome had six receptions for 108 yards.

Newark Catholic: 17 Nelsonville York: 0 Halftime

Licking Valley: 6 London City: 7 Half

Shenandoah: 13 Shadyside: 47 Final

Miller: 0 Trimble: 46 Halftime