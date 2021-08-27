Cubs scratch INF David Bote after he gets hurt during BP

Associated Press35

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs infielder David Bote was scratched Friday night after he sprained his right ankle during batting practice.

Ian Happ was inserted into the fifth spot in the lineup for the Cubs’ game against the crosstown White Sox, playing left field. Matt Duffy moved from third to second, and Patrick Wisdom moved from left to third.

It was unclear what happened to the 28-year-old Bote, who went down on the tarp behind the batting cage before returning to the clubhouse.

Bote is batting .202 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 78 games for the fourth-place Cubs.

Associated Press

