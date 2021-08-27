Battle of the Panthers at Maysville

The Panthers will battle it out in the Muskingum Valley League this week.

Maysville is playing host to New Lexington. The Maysville Panthers come into this match on the heels of a loss to Meadowbrook in week one 42-25. It was a game that saw them go out to a 13-0 lead in the opening moments of the second quarter.

The Panthers have a young sophomore quarterback in Alex Bobb, who Coach Craig Clarke said gained valuable game time experience to go along with his three touchdown passes.

“He’s going to make plays not doubt,” said Coach Clarke. “He got confidence and the team has confidence in him.”

Coach Clarke said a focus this week has been on improving their tackling, something they’ll need against a quick New Lexington squad. The New Lex Panthers defeated Fairfield Union 13-6 in week one. Coach Kevin Board while happy with the win wants to see more points on the board.



“We got to do a better job offensively. A lot of that was things we could have adjusted and fixed, whether it’s a bad play call or not just making the play those types of things, that’s first week jitters as we progress the goal now is let’s approve upon where we were last week,” said Coach Board. “Let’s take more advantage of those opportunities and put points up so the defense doesn’t have to play that stressed.”

The Maysville/New Lexington game can be heard on Highway 103. Pregame begins at 6pm with kick-off at 7pm

