Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Shaggy!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society is happy to announce this week’s pet of the week: Shaggy. He is a three and a half month old dog who arrived to the shelter as a stray with three other siblings.

While he is believed to be a bloodhound mix breed, it is well known that Shaggy is a bit timid when meeting new people since he was a stray, but warms up easily to people that show him love.

“He’s very friendly but he’s shy. And so it takes him a few minutes to warm up to you, a little bit skittish. But once he gets to know you and is comfortable with you, he’s very friendy, he loves to play, and he’s going to make a great pet,” Stephanie Spencer, a board of director for the Animal Shelter Society stated.

Ideally, since he’s got a lot of energy he’d like a family with kids or active adults. Shaggy also has the benefit of being so young that he’s open minded and could learn to be great companions to other animals or kids.

“Because he is so young, he’s very impressionable. So right now, he kind of likes everybody and everything. And so, I think if we get him into a home that has kids or other animals that should go well since he’s so young,” Spencer said.

Anyone interested in adopting Shaggy or any other puppy, dog, cat, or other animal can head to the Animal Shelter Society’s website and complete an online adoption form. If and when the adoption form for either a specific animal or an animal in general is complete, you can pay the shelter a visit and meet with the animal in mind.