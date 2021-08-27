Updated on Thursday, 26 August 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 89°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 91°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Heat index values may reach 98° at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Heat index values may reach 98° at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 70°.

MONDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front has stalled out across the central Great Lakes Region along a generally west-to-east direction. Meanwhile, thick fog this morning in our region lifted during the late morning hours, but not before stunting the temperatures pretty nicely. However, temperatures managed to jump once the clouds broke, allowing for most places in our region to see temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. Muggy conditions are also present this afternoon, and that has allowed for the development of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around Ohio.

As we head into the early evening hours, the isolated rain shower and thunderstorm activity will likely hang around until sunset, afterwards, a lone rain shower and maybe even a thunderstorm will be possible as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Mostly clear skies will likely be around with areas of fog also possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise, muggy conditions will be around with overnight lows likely only reaching down to around 67° – 71°.

The heat and humidity will likely continue into the day on Friday as the frontal boundary remains well off to our north. Some isolated rain shower and thunderstorm activity will be possible as we head our way into the afternoon hours. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will likely be around with afternoon highs reaching upwards of 87° – 91°, and with dew points likely in the lower-70s, heat index values will likely be in the mid to upper-90s during the afternoon.

A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible in our region as we head into Friday Night, otherwise mostly clear skies will be likely. Overnight lows will likely not manage to drop much, likely only reaching 68° – 72°, courtesy of a faint southwesterly wind around 5 mph at times. Areas of fog will also be possible, but at this time I am not including it in the forecast.

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region as we head into Saturday Afternoon with highs up around 89° – 93° being likely. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme otherwise with muggy conditions allowing for heat index values to possibly reach into the upper-90s.

The cold front will begin to move towards our region as we head into the end of the weekend and starting off next work week. This will allow for additional rain showers and thunderstorms to be present in our region. This will likely allow for temperatures to return to near-average as we head into the middle part of next work week. As well, we may get some of the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Ida by the time we get to Wednesday, so for now I am going with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

