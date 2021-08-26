Zanesville F.O.E Presents Check to Eastside Community Ministry for Expansion Plans

Local News
Gunnar Consol146

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Fraternal Order of Eagles here in Zanesville presented a check today to Eastside Community Ministries as a way to do their part and mirror the order’s slogan: People helping people. 

The Eagles of Zanesville likes to support charitable organizations locally that improve the quality of life to some of our community’s most in need. 

“We like to keep some of our donations, at least some of them, local. So it does our local people good. And this building project here that we’re donating to -to the Eastside Community Ministries- is probably just about one of the best things that I can think of,” Butch Roth, President of Fraternal Order of Eagles stated.

The check presented to the Eastside Community Ministries amounted to $1,000 and will go to building a new clothing bank to expand the capacity for free clothing acceptance, sorting, and distributing.  

“So this is going to open it up to allow people to be able to come in and shop, find kids clothes, find work clothes, bedding, coats, hats, gloves, scarves, whatever they need. This building is going to allow us to open up and better serve our community,” Jamie Trout, Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministry stated.

Eastside Community Ministries hopes to have the new clothing bank completed by the end of this year and look forward to their winter clothing drive set to take place this November. 

