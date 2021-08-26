Ryu expected to start as Toronto hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (73-55, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-59, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (12-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -107, White Sox -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Blue Jays Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 34-28 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .453 this season. George Springer leads the team with a mark of .610.

The White Sox have gone 31-32 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .372.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-1. Tim Mayza notched his fourth victory and Corey Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Toronto. Aaron Bummer registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is batting .309.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.