Muskingum Valley Health Centers Grand Opening in Cambridge

Muskingum Valley Health Centers announces the Grand Opening of a new 50,000 sq. ft. Primary Care facility located at 1330 Clark Street in Cambridge.

MVHC offers access to all primary care services including Adult Health, Pediatric Health, Behavioral Health, Dental Services, and Women’s Health. In addition, MVHC operates an Urgent Care, equipped with Imaging services in partnership with Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. MVHC Urgent Care walk-in friendly with no appointment needed. The new location also offers an integrated Northside pharmacy on location.

MVHC is open Monday -Friday for primary care appointments, while the Urgent Care is open 7 days each week from 7-7 Monday -Saturday and 1-5 on Sunday. The MVHC team strives to provide comprehensive health care from our award-winning providers. Our staff will develop a personalized care plan based on your lifestyle and medical needs to achieve optimal, long-term, health. The MVHC community is comprised of more than 400 staff and providers committed to providing access to quality health care.

A grand opening celebration is planned Thursday from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. at 1330 Clark Street.