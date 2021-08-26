LOCAL SCORES 8/26/21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MEADOWBROOK 3 SHERIDAN 0

Generals WIN in four sets 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24. Meadowbrook advances to 3-0 (2-0) in MVL play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COSCHOCTON 3 MAYSVILLE 0

Coshcoton advances to 1-1 in both the regular season and MVL play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WEST MUSKINGUM 3 PHILO 1

Lady Tornados advance to 3-21and 2-0 in MVL play.

GIRLS SOCCER

HEATH 11 RIDGEWOOD 3

Junior Allie Dunlap scors six goals for the Bulldogs. Brielle Keck adds two gaols of her own.

BOYS SOCCER

ROSECRANS 6 CALDWELL 1

Grady Labishak scored 4 goals, Garrett Pugh had 2. Connor Olney had 2 assists, Luke Pratt had 2 assists, Steven Porter and James Goggin had 1 assist each.