LOCAL SCORES 8/26/21

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick46

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MEADOWBROOK 3 SHERIDAN 0

Generals WIN in four sets 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24. Meadowbrook advances to 3-0 (2-0) in MVL play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COSCHOCTON 3 MAYSVILLE 0

Coshcoton advances to 1-1 in both the regular season and MVL play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WEST MUSKINGUM 3 PHILO 1

Lady Tornados advance to 3-21and 2-0 in MVL play.

GIRLS SOCCER

HEATH 11 RIDGEWOOD 3

Junior Allie Dunlap scors six goals for the Bulldogs. Brielle Keck adds two gaols of her own.

BOYS SOCCER

ROSECRANS 6 CALDWELL 1

Grady Labishak scored 4 goals, Garrett Pugh had 2.  Connor Olney had 2 assists,  Luke Pratt had 2 assists, Steven Porter and James Goggin had 1 assist each.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

