LOCAL SCORES 8/26/21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
MEADOWBROOK 3 SHERIDAN 0
Generals WIN in four sets 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24. Meadowbrook advances to 3-0 (2-0) in MVL play.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
COSCHOCTON 3 MAYSVILLE 0
Coshcoton advances to 1-1 in both the regular season and MVL play.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WEST MUSKINGUM 3 PHILO 1
Lady Tornados advance to 3-21and 2-0 in MVL play.
GIRLS SOCCER
HEATH 11 RIDGEWOOD 3
Junior Allie Dunlap scors six goals for the Bulldogs. Brielle Keck adds two gaols of her own.
BOYS SOCCER
ROSECRANS 6 CALDWELL 1
Grady Labishak scored 4 goals, Garrett Pugh had 2. Connor Olney had 2 assists, Luke Pratt had 2 assists, Steven Porter and James Goggin had 1 assist each.
