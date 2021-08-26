Week One Football Players of the Game Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedics Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week one of the three featured local footballers is Trey Whiteman of Zanesville.

He is #33 for the Zanesville Blue Devils, a halfback and linebacker, and a lifetime football player. Whiteman is ecstatic to have been awarded the player of the game designation on the Blue Devil’s first game of the season where they beat the Newark Wildcats 41-0.

“It feels great, definitely after all these years of working hard, and spending lots of hours, and days, and months, and years in the weight room; and trying to improve as a better teammate. Especially a leader this year, so it feels amazing,” Trey Whiteman, #33 on the Zanesville Blue Devils team stated.

The head coach for the Zanesville Blue Devils is proud of Whiteman’s performance on both offense and defense which allowed for the shutout against Newark. The other two Players of the Game for last week include Sheridan’s #23, Jason Munyan; and New Lexington’s #20, Hunter Rose. 

