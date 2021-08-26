H.S. Scores 8.25.21

GIRLS SOCCER

JOHN GLENN: 9 MORGAN: 0

The Muskies shut out Morgan to improve to 2-0 in the MVL and 2-0 overall. A hattrick by Angela Kumler helped John Glenn get the win. Riley Zamensky and Marina Nicolozakes also added two goals, while Olivia Perrin, and Marissa Saki added a goal a piece.

Goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers got the win making 0 saves off 0 shots. Morgan goalkeeper Remmy Keirns made 9 saves off 18 shots. The next game for John Glenn is Berlin Hiland on Tuesday at 6pm.

TRI-VALLEY: 12 MAYSVILLE: 0

Tri-Valley pitched a shutout to move to 2-0 on the season and stay undefeated in the MVL.

The leading scorers for the Scotties were Alison Yingling, Alicia Ritchie and Lexi Klotzbach. Yingling and Marissa McFarland combined in goal for the shutout.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 3 SHERIDAN: 2

Lady Tornadoes improve to 2-2 and 2-0 in the MVL. Ava Van Reeth scored two goals in the win and Zoie Settles netted one.

GIRLS TENNIS

Zanesville v. Watkins Memorial postponed due to heat.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY:

Sheridan won the Buckeye Lake invite 2 mile race 20 to 43 over Lakewood.

Grace Householder finished with a time of 13:24 for second place. Addi Smith took third with a time of 13:25. Katelyn Heath added a time of 13:38 for fourth place. Nora Covey took fifth with her time of 13:49. Addie Boyd was sixth with a time of 13:50. Faith Covey took seventh with a time of 14:19 and in eighth was Maddie Bilka with a time of 14:25.

Lakewood’s Addison Pound took first place for the girls with a time of 13:23

BOY’S CROSS COUNTRY:

The Lakewood Boy’s cross country team took home the Buckeye Lake trophy defeating Sheridan.

Sheridan freshman Tate Ruthers took home the top spot finishing with a time of 10:24. Lakewood’s Caleb and Corey Raferty came in second and third with times of 10:35 and 10:36. Sheridan’s Raine Rodich ran a time of 10:41 and Lakewood’s Ryan Byers was fifth with a time of 10:42.