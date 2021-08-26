Draw for group stage of Champions League

Sports
Associated Press30

ISTANBUL (AP) — Draw for the group stage of the Champions League:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge.

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan.

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas.

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv.

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys.

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg.

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo.

