BACK AND FORTH AFFAIR ENDS IN THRILLER

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick21

If you got your popcorn ready for Philo vs. West Muskingum girls volleyball Thursday night, you were in luck. An absolute thriller both ways that went the full distance at four sets, as West Muskingum defeated Philo 3-1.

The Lady Tornados won the fourth set by ten points after they were able to sepreate themselves from the Philo threat. The final score for the decisive fourth set favored West Muskingum 25-15 for the win. West Muskingum upgrades their season record to 3-2 and 2-0 in the MVL. Philo falls to .500 at 2-2 on the year, and 0-1 in league play.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

