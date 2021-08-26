Updated on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 90°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Heat index values may reach 98° at times.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 68°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 91°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Heat index values may reach 99° at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 70°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

MONDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over the Appalachian Mountains with two distinct centers; the first over southern Pennsylvania with a maximum central pressure of 1022 mb, and the other near Asheville, NC with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb. Meanwhile, a surface trough of low pressure left over from some overnight rain shower and thunderstorm activity to our northwest moved through this afternoon, helping to produce some rain showers and thunderstorms across our region. These rain showers and thunderstorms did manage to stunt the high temperature a bit this afternoon. Meanwhile, a long frontal boundary stretches from western Ontario all the way into central Kansas. The cold front is being pushed eastwards by an area of low pressure – L5 – located in western Ontario with a minimum central pressure of 1014 mb.

As we head into the early evening hours, the isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in our region will likely begin to taper down a bit. Nonetheless, given that conditions across our region will likely remain very muggy during the overnight hours, and with the approaching cold front moving to the central Great Lakes Region, I am expecting that a lone rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm will be possible during the late evening and overnight hours. Given the precipitation we had this afternoon and some that we may have early this evening, areas of fog will be possible in our region during the overnight hours, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will be the theme.

Very hot temperatures are likely to continue into our region as we head into the day on Thursday. Unfortunately, the cold front will likely begin to slow down as it advances towards Northwest Ohio and into northern Indiana. This will likely be the result of an area of high pressure around the Appalachian Mountains blocking the front from moving much further to the southeast. Thus, temperatures around 88° – 92° and dew point values in the lower-70s on Thursday Afternoon, combined with the somewhat nearby position of the frontal boundary, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the theme during the afternoon hours.

The cold front will likely stall out across the Ohio/Michigan border by early Thursday Evening. This means that muggy conditions will likely continue in our region. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the early evening hours, and then they will likely diminish as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Nonetheless, I am expecting that a lone rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the late evening and overnight hours. Areas of fog may also be possible, but at this time I am not including it in the forecast text.

The stalled out frontal boundary will likely begin to slowly drift northwards as we head into the day on Friday. This will likely allow for the heat and humidity to continue into our region. However, partly cloudy skies may try to arrive by the late morning hours, and this could result in a little bit of stunting of the high temperatures. As well, I am expecting that widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Despite the fact that dew points during the afternoon may be into the low to mid-70s, I am expecting that due to the increased cloud coverage and precipitation possibility, that highs on Friday Afternoon will likely reach upwards of 85° – 89°, with heat index values in the mid-90s being likely.

The possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast as we head into the weekend, despite the fact that the frontal boundary will likely be well off to our north during this time frame. However, hot temperatures and high dew points will likely allow for some rain shower and thunderstorm activity during the afternoons of both Saturday and Sunday. The cold front will then likely move into our region as we head into the day on Monday, allowing for a higher precipitation coverage probability. The cold front will then pass through our region on Monday Night, however temperatures at the surface may still be enough to allow for afternoon lapse rates on Tuesday to be high enough to allow for a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also likely return to near-average values for the end of August and starting off September. There is some uncertainty with the forecast beyond this weekend, however, in that it is possible that a tropical system may try to move into the Gulf Coast region. For this reason, I am including a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com