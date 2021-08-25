Rainy Day at the Fair didn’t stop Community from Donating Cans towards Christ’s Table

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Despite the rainy and gloomy weather at the Muskingum County Fair last Wednesday, community members still came together to donate cans towards Christ’s Table.

Every individual who brought two Kroger branded cans to the fair received free admission. Due to the rainy weather, Christs Table had a lower total than usual, but all the cans donated were appreciative towards the organization to help feed the homeless and less fortunate.

“We collected 3,390 cans. We want to put a big thank you out there to the guys and gals from Safelite Auto who came out on a very bad day to help us collect. Of course, we give a big thank you to the community for helping out and the fair board for doing this every year,” Christ’s Table executive director Keely Warden said.

A lot of people may not realize how many cans it takes a day to feed the individuals and families that come to Christ’s Table for a meal.

Warden said every meal takes about 110 cans, and the cans received will last up until the holiday season. The rainy weather didn’t stop those from helping out the community.

“When we set up at the fair on Wednesday morning, the fairgrounds were flooded. We were afraid we weren’t going to have anybody come to the fair. By 10:00, things calmed down a little bit and people started to come. We had a couple families that brought a whole case load of food and a lot more food then what they had coming in, Warden said.

If you would like to bring cans or food to Christ’s Table, the organization is always accepting donations. You can stop by its building at 28 South 6th St. or call them at (740)-452-9766.

You can also visit its website.