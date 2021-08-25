QUAKERS VANQUISH BLUE DEVILS

Court Zeppernick29

Zanesville was the scene Wednesday night for girls volleyball vs. New Philadelphia. Zanesville head coach Brenda Watson was seeking a home court win for the Blue Devils, matched up against Julie Shimko, the head coach for the Quakers.The Quakers won in straight sets over the Blue Devils 3-0, getting their first win of the season, while Zanesville falls to 0-3.

Each set was won with ease forNew Philadelphia, with one offensive contribution made after another. Seniors Aine Donley and Lena Strauss made an impact time and time again, as well as other members of the squad. Zanesville will be back in action tomorrow at home against Marietta.

