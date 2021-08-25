Ohio Redistricting Commission makes stop in Zanesville

Local News
Natalie Comer109

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio Redistricting Commission has been making stops this week throughout the state to take part in public hearings from individuals who would like to contribute their ideas on the redistricting process. 

Their fifth stop out of ten took place this morning at Ohio University Zanesville. The Ohio Redistricting Commission consists of a panel who are in charge of drawing the new state district boundaries under voter approved constitutional changes.

Every ten years, new district maps in Ohio are redrawn based on the updated population data.

“We want a process that’s fair, open and transparent that results in legislative maps that really are fair for the people of Ohio. Right now, the way legislative maps are drawn, it’s really drawn to rig the outcomes even before the election takes place, so that certain candidates and parties always win,” executive director of The League of Women Voters of Ohio Jen Miller said.

Miller said many individuals at the hearings are asking for a change.

In 2015 and 2018, Ohioan voters supported the redistricting reform measures, throwing out the old partisan system. 

“Fair legislative maps work for every voter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a republican, democrat or independent and we know Ohio voters overwhelmingly care about fairness in our democracy. We are asking every Ohioan to get engaged in this process,” Miller said.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission makes its next stop at Ohio State University Lima.

New maps must be in place in time to nominate congressional and General Assembly candidates in the primary election held the next year. 

