Morgan County Ohio National Guard Unit to be Deployed

Local News Stories
George Hiotis480

The Ohio National Guard will honor an area group of soldiers who are getting ready for deployment.  80 soldiers from the Battery C Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, based in McConnelsville will be departing for a year-long deployment in support of U.S Central Command Operations. 

The soldiers are not going to Afghanistan. 

While deployed, they will provide short-range air defense in support of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Operation Inherent Resolve. 

The unit’s call to duty ceremony will be place this Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville.

