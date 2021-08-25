Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the preseason of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School Pts 1. Gurnee Warren (6) 78 2. Lincoln-Way East (2) 73 3. Chicago (Marist) 54 4. Maine South 50 5. Hinsdale Central 47 6. Naperville Neuqua Valley 30 7. Naperville Central 26 8. Edwardsville 25 9. Huntley 14 10. Glenbard West 9 (tie) Palatine 9

Others receiving votes: Barrington 8, O’Fallon 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Bolingbrook 3, Evanston Township 2, New Trier 2, South Elgin 1.

Class 7A School Pt 1. Chicago (St. Rita) (6) 68 2. Loyola (1) 63 3. Brother Rice 58 4. Wheaton North 55 5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1) 42 6. St. Charles North 31 7. Batavia 27 8. Prospect 22 9. Willowbrook 17 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 15

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 6A School Pt 1. Cary-Grove (10) 10 2. Crete-Monee 65 3. Washington 50 4. Lake Forest 49 5. Rockford Boylan 47 6. Chicago (Simeon) 34 7. Antioch 31 8. Kankakee 30 9. Lisle (Benet) 28 10. Springfield 23

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A School Pt 1. East St. Louis (7) 80 2. Rochester (1) 75 3. Peoria 60 4. Sycamore 50 5. Providence 35 6. Sterling 34 7. Decatur MacArthur 23 (tie) Marion (1) 23 9. Chicago (Morgan Park) 20 10. Oak Park (Fenwick) 19

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 12, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.

Class 4A School Pts 1. Joliet Catholic (5) 94 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5) 93 3. St. Francis 80 4. Richmond-Burton (1) 63 5. Quincy Notre Dame 43 6. Chicago (Phillips) 42 7. Genoa-Kingston 40 8. Coal City 39 9. Peoria Notre Dame 30 10. Mt. Zion 24 (tie) Effingham 24

Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, Manteno 3, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A School Pts 1. Wilmington (3) 96 2. Williamsville (4) 95 3. Monticello 77 4. Princeton (1) 63 5. Tolono Unity 35 (tie) Farmington 35 7. Byron 34 8. Nashville (1) 29 9. Mt. Carmel 27 10. Montini 26

Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Peotone 10, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Fairbury Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A School Pt 1. Decatur St. Teresa 88 2. Rockridge (1) 74 3. Bishop McNamara (5) 73 4. Maroa-Forsyth (3) 70 5. Breese Mater Dei 46 6. Sterling Newman 42 (tie) IC Catholic (2) 42 (tie) Clifton Central 42 9. Downs Tri-Valley 37 10. North-Mac 29

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.

Class 1A School Pt 1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2) 93 2. Lena-Winslow (7) 90 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) 73 4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46 5. Arcola 44 6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 43 7. Fulton 36 8. Cumberland 33 9. Forreston (1) 21 (tie) Galena 21

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.

