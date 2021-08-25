Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the preseason of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|Pts
|1. Gurnee Warren (6)
|78
|2. Lincoln-Way East (2)
|73
|3. Chicago (Marist)
|54
|4. Maine South
|50
|5. Hinsdale Central
|47
|6. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|30
|7. Naperville Central
|26
|8. Edwardsville
|25
|9. Huntley
|14
|10. Glenbard West
|9
|(tie) Palatine
|9
Others receiving votes: Barrington 8, O’Fallon 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Bolingbrook 3, Evanston Township 2, New Trier 2, South Elgin 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|Pt
|1. Chicago (St. Rita) (6)
|68
|2. Loyola (1)
|63
|3. Brother Rice
|58
|4. Wheaton North
|55
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)
|42
|6. St. Charles North
|31
|7. Batavia
|27
|8. Prospect
|22
|9. Willowbrook
|17
|10. Wheaton Warrenville South
|15
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|Pt
|1. Cary-Grove (10)
|10
|2. Crete-Monee
|65
|3. Washington
|50
|4. Lake Forest
|49
|5. Rockford Boylan
|47
|6. Chicago (Simeon)
|34
|7. Antioch
|31
|8. Kankakee
|30
|9. Lisle (Benet)
|28
|10. Springfield
|23
Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Pt
|1. East St. Louis (7)
|80
|2. Rochester (1)
|75
|3. Peoria
|60
|4. Sycamore
|50
|5. Providence
|35
|6. Sterling
|34
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|23
|(tie) Marion (1)
|23
|9. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|20
|10. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|19
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 12, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Pts
|1. Joliet Catholic (5)
|94
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(5)
|93
|3. St. Francis
|80
|4. Richmond-Burton (1)
|63
|5. Quincy Notre Dame
|43
|6. Chicago (Phillips)
|42
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|40
|8. Coal City
|39
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|30
|10. Mt. Zion
|24
|(tie) Effingham
|24
Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, Manteno 3, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Pts
|1. Wilmington (3)
|96
|2. Williamsville (4)
|95
|3. Monticello
|77
|4. Princeton (1)
|63
|5. Tolono Unity
|35
|(tie) Farmington
|35
|7. Byron
|34
|8. Nashville (1)
|29
|9. Mt. Carmel
|27
|10. Montini
|26
Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Peotone 10, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Fairbury Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Pt
|1. Decatur St. Teresa
|88
|2. Rockridge (1)
|74
|3. Bishop McNamara (5)
|73
|4. Maroa-Forsyth (3)
|70
|5. Breese Mater Dei
|46
|6. Sterling Newman
|42
|(tie) IC Catholic (2)
|42
|(tie) Clifton Central
|42
|9. Downs Tri-Valley
|37
|10. North-Mac
|29
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Pt
|1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2)
|93
|2. Lena-Winslow (7)
|90
|3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)
|73
|4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|46
|5. Arcola
|44
|6. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|43
|7. Fulton
|36
|8. Cumberland
|33
|9. Forreston (1)
|21
|(tie) Galena
|21
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.
