Command Center reports 2 COVID-19 deaths and 229 new cases in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle34

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 49-year-old and a 76-year-old who died with acute respiratory
failure due to COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported 229 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days.

This number breaks down as follows: 58 reported on 8/20, 46 reported on 8/21, 11 reported on 8/22, 45 reported on
8/23, and 69 reported on 8/24.

There are 390 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County along with 4 active vaccine breakthrough cases and 17 current hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/covid-19/

