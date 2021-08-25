Updated on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 88°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

Another warm and muggy day on-tap across SE Ohio today, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Shower and storm chances will be isolated this morning into the early afternoon, but will become more scattered during the mid to late afternoon into the evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with storms, along with an isolated strong wind gust.

Shower and storm chances will linger into the overnight, with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to 70.

This tropical pattern will continue into the end of the week into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be likely through the end of the work week, but will become more isolated as we begin the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to around 90 for daytime highs Thursday through Saturday.

A cold front will begin to arrive late on Sunday into the start of the new work week. This will bring more widespread rain to SE Ohio. Ahead of the front, it will remain warm and muggy, as highs will top off around 90 on Sunday, and into the mid to upper 80s on Monday. Cooler air will begin to move in behind the front by Tuesday into the middle of next week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

