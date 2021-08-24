Wednesday’s Time Schedule

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|MLS
|MLS All-Star
MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
