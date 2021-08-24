SCOTTIES GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS RUG

On the hardwood Tuesday night it was the Scotties who came out ready to play. Facing off against Morgan, the Tri-Valley girls volleyball team could and would take care of business.

Winning it three sets to none, Tri-Valley started off dominant. Winning the first set 25-5, the second set, 25-11, and sweeping Morgan with a third set victory, 25-21. Eva Dittmer lead the Scotties in kills on the night with nine. Closely behind her was Hannah King with seven, followed by a two way tie between Janie McLoughlin and Lexi Howe with five a piece.

Aubrey Fritter was also a heavy contributor for Tri-Valley by adding twelve assists on the evening. Tri-Valley upgrades their record to 1-0 in the MVL and 2-0 overall. Morgan falls to 0-0-1 in the MVL and 0-1 and overall.